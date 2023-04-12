"I probably wouldn't sit down with Charles” – Kevin Durant addresses his back-&-forth with Charles Barkley

Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant isn't known to back down when he's the one being talked about by anyone else, even if it's from a former NBA star. Ahead of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Durant was asked about his back-and-forth with Charles Barkley, and he addressed it in spectacular fashion.

During his media availability, Durant was able to open up about his thoughts on Barkley. It's well-known that the two have had some exchanges. Usually, Chuck would criticize the Suns star on the show, Inside the NBA. In response to his comments, KD usually uses social media to share his piece on the matter.

Though they may be different individuals, the 13-time All-Star shared his respect to the former Suns star.

"We both played ball, we both played in the NBA, we both 'superstar'-caliber players. So, I'm sure we can relate on a lot of things in life, we've accomplished and experienced the same things in this league." Durant said.

"I wouldn't say we're not on the same page, we may disagree on some stuff. But if you watch TNT, those guys disagree every day. But to the core of it, we're all ball players, we grew up ball players and we went through the journey as ball players. So, I say we're on the same page on that one."

When asked if KD would ever get a chance to sit down with Chuck, he answered with this:

"I probably wouldn't sit down with Charles... I respect Charles put to the game of basketball and I try to emulate all the greats in some form or fashion... I think we're all cut from the same cloth and we've been through this journey."

Durant and the Suns will take on the LA Clippers in the first round of this year's playoffs.

Charles Barkley responded to Kevin Durant, calls him "sensitive"

The entire league was shaken when Kevin Durant was traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the Suns during the trade deadline. When Phoenix acquired him, he transformed the squad into a "superteam." However, not everyone was a fan of the trade, which includes Barkley, who has been vocal about his dislike of the Suns trading for the 6-foot-10 forward.

As Chuck continued to criticize the All-Star forward, Durant didn't stop responding. The Round Mound of Rebound had some interesting words to say about KD.

"He's very sensitive. Great player. He's part of that generation who thinks he can't be criticized. He's never looked in the mirror and said, 'Man, is that a fair criticism of me?'"

