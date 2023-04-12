"Jordan just shifted how we thought about shoes" - Kevin Durant expounds on Michael Jordan's impact on shoe industry

Michael Jordan's signature shoes with Nike changed the NBA as we know it. Of course, both Michael Jordan and Nike had some indirect help from then-commissioner David Stern, who banned the original model Nike created. At the time, in accordance with existing rules, the shoe was deemed to have too many colors.

When Nike debuted the Air Jordan 1 in 1985, it marketed the "banned sneaker," which helped sales. Now, more than three decades later, Jordan is a billionaire, and his Air Jordan brand is one of the most popular worldwide.

In addition to fans standing outside for hours waiting to buy new models of sneakers, NBA players like P.J. Tucker have amassed unbelievable collections. Time and time again, the veteran player, along with many of his peers, showcase expensive and rare Air Jordan models.

According to Kevin Durant, Jordan completely shifted how the league, and the world, thinks about shoes. During a recent episode of "Boardroom," the former MVP spoke about the impact of Jordan Brand:

"Jordan just shifted how we thought about shoes anyway. You may have one or two shoes that may stick but not 17, 18 of them that are like solidified classics."

Michael Jordan's impact on shoes and fashion and his case for the GOAT

After his co-host spoke about the fact that Air Jordan sneakers have been some of the most popular shoes on the market for 40 years now, Durant switched gears. The way KD sees things, the impact Michael Jordan had on fashion should contribute to his case as the greatest of all time:

"If you see these 11s he got on, you can go back to him killin' in those shoes. We'll never get somebody like that again. But we'll have guys that'll do well. Bron's at 20, I'm at 16, PG's at 5 or 6, Giannis is at 7 or 8 (in signature shoe lines), so we're gonna have guys that have long franchises, but our franchises are not going to hit like that."

This season has seen Jayson Tatum debut his signature shoe with Nike. Heading into the season, there were reports that Tatum would be getting a signature shoe; however, no images had surfaced.

During the 2023 All-Star Game, however, Tatum debuted the shoes, which are designed to be the lightest model ever created by the brand. With plenty of young stars like Tatum, Zion Williamson and Luka Doncic all signed to Jordan Brand, only time will tell which shoes will become franchises.

As Durant pointed out, with Jordan Brand being on its 35th shoe in the Air Jordan line, it will be hard for any player to top the success of the line. With plenty of young stars like Victor Wembanyama poised to enter the league, it seems like the future of Jordan Brand is in good hands.

