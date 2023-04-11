"50 is... He's one of the greatest” – Kevin Durant explains why 50 Cent would win Verzuz against Lil Wayne 

Kevin Durant has revealed his prediction for a potential 50 Cent vs Lil Wayne Verzuz battle. While the showdown has long been considered a battle of the Titans in the Verzuz space, many have remained split on how things will go.

While Lil Wayne unquestionably has some of the most iconic songs and bars in hip-hop history, 50 Cent's run is arguably just as dominant. Between his projects with G-Unit, which sparked the massive 'G-Unit tank top' era, and his solo career, 50 Cent's impact on hip-hop is undeniable.

During a recent episode of Boardroom, Kevin Durant revealed his pick, saying:

"50 is... he's one of the greatest. That five- or six-year period for G-Unit, and 50 was incredible. It's like one of the best runs of all time in hip-hop... A lot of people said that Wayne would just wash 50. And we definitely disagreed on that.

"I wouldn't say 50 is going to flat-out wash Wayne. I won't say that out of respect for Wayne. But it's not going to be a clear-cut win for Wayne against 50 Cent, and these records that he has from '02 to, let's say, '07, and I know Wayne went on an insane run after that, but that five or six-year period for G-Unit and 50 was incredible. It was like one of the best runs of all time in hip-hop."

You can listen to Durant's comments in the video below.

Kevin Durant gives 50 Cent credit for his transformation

As a longtime fan of 50 Cent and G-Unit, Kevin Durant wanted to make sure that he gave the famed rapper credit for his transformation. From a young kid in trouble with the law to a multi-millionaire investor and business mogul, 50 Cent has had quite the remolding.

At the same time, he and G-Unit left an indelible mark on not just hip-hop, but society as a whole. For years fans of the group all across the world wore G-Unit necklaces and cut tanks just like the popular group.

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Now, 50 Cent is changing how people view him, thanks to his investments, as Durant described:

"It was a movement that I think everybody sit back and watched 50 do his thing for that time period and fit in around that and the way 50 has transitioned from being an artist to what he's doing now a lot of people may forget about that run that he went on and a lot of people also think that it's only 'Get Rich or Die Tryin.'

"And his catalog is way deeper than that with hits ... and he's still a monster. And he's had a 20-year run based off of what he created back then. It has so many avenues that he built off of that run. And he had so many pivots in his career."

It now remains to be seen how the two hip-hop giants will square off against each other in the Verzuz battle.

