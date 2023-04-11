Zion Williamson has struggled to stay on the court thus far in his NBA career. The former No. 1 pick has played a total of just 114 games throughout his first four seasons in the NBA. This means he has played in just 34.8% of the Pelicans' games since coming into the league.

This season, he suited up for 29 games before being sidelined with a hamstring injury. The Duke product has been out since Jan. 2.

Despite some previous optimism that Williamson would be able to return for New Orleans' play-in matchup against the OKC Thunder and join the team on a postseason run, it now looks like he will continue to be shut down.

"Zion Williamson is not expected to be available for the first round of the playoffs should the New Orleans Pelicans win the two games needed through the play-in," per Shams Charania of The Athletic. "If the Pelicans advance, they would be matched with the No. 1 seed Denver Nuggets."

What's next for Zion Williamson and the Pelicans?

New Orleans is set to face off against the Thunder and will need to win two matchups for a chance to play the Nuggets. It is a slight step back this season after the Pelicans made their way out of the play-in tournament last season and beat the Phoenix Suns twice in the first round.

Injuries have played a major role in this with Zion Williamson at the epicenter. While he has been on the court, he has looked terrific, but it has not been often enough. During the 114 games he has played, Williamson has averaged 25.8 ppg, 7.0 rpg and 3.6 apg in his 32.0 minutes per game.

Brandon Ingram also played a career-low 45 games this season, primarily missing time due to a toe injury. He has looked impressive while on the court, averaging 24.7 ppg, 5.8 apg and 5.5 rpg. The Pelicans will be heavily leaning on the production of Ingram and CJ McCollum as they look to navigate through the play-in tournament.

There is still a bright future for the New Orleans Pelicans as the franchise is loaded with young talent. However, Zion Williamson is at the very core of their plans and getting him back to 100% will be vital. The organization is rightfully making his health the top priority, but it is frustrating that these bumps in the road continue to pop up.

