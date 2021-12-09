"I don't have a problem with it, because Steph has reached all-time greatness" - Shannon Sharpe doesn't find Steve Kerr's Steph Curry-Michael Jordan comparison absurd

Steph Curry drew comparisons to Hall of Famer Michael Jordan when Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said the two-time MVP reminded him of the Chicago Bulls legend. Curry is just 16 3-pointers away from surpassing Ray Allen for the most 3-pointers in NBA history. He is so close that he is asked nightly about his emotions as he approaches the mark.

Golden State (20-4) hosts the Portland Trail Blazers (11-14) on Wednesday night before the Warriors embark on a five-game homestand. Curry has averaged a career-best 5.5 3-pointers per game this season.

Curry has 2,958 3-pointers. Allen finished his career in 2014 with 2,973.

Already considered the greatest shooter of all time, Steph Curry is so lethal from beyond the 3-point line that analysts were openly wondering if he could make 16 3s in one game to break the single-game record (14).

Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe spoke about Steve Kerr's comparison of Steph Curry and Michael Jordan on "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed." He agreed with the analogy because he believes Curry has reached the status of all-time greatness. He said:

"I don't have a problem with it, because Steph has reached all-time greatness. Because what he does now is just routine. It's mundane. Kerr isn't saying he's MJ, but Steph is in that tier of greatness where we shouldn't be surprised."

Sharpe makes a strong point. The sporting world puts Curry on a pedestal for his shooting, and if he makes five or six 3s in a game, which is extraordinary for everyone else, the performance is labeled as an average night for the two-time MVP.

Whenever fans bought a ticket to watch Michael Jordan, they expected to witness greatness and for MJ to put on a show. Curry is in the same category now. He is earning "MVP!" chants in road arenas. A survey polled spectators about which player they would spend extra money to see in person, and the voting result showed Curry by a landslide.

That's why Kerr, who played alongside Jordan, drew the comparison.

Sharpe said:

"We expected Michael to go out there and give us 30 on a night and give us a couple highlight dunks, tongue out, hold the ball behind his back. That's what we expected. The great is that after a while it became routine, it became mundane and that's what has become of Steph. We say, if Steph makes six 3s, 'Damn, what's wrong with Steph?' He's made it possible for people to think that somebody should actually make 10, 12, 13 threes in a game. Steph Curry has reached that level of greatness."

This isn't the first time Steph Curry has been compared to Michael Jordan

Steph Curry and Michael Jordan discuss golf and basketball [Source: XNewsNet]

Fans show up to arenas way before tipoff just to watch Curry warm up. His pre-game warmups have taken a life of their own, and the last time that phenomenon happened on a consistent basis was when Jordan played.

Jordan tried new things all the time, and the fan in the arena had no idea what he was about to witness. Curry has a similar aura where there are few hostile crowds anymore. Fans just want to catch a glimpse of the greatest shooter of all time.

Curry disrupts NBA defenses like Jordan used to. Many commentators and analysts have said the 'Jordan Rules' apply to Curry. The game and the other nine players eventually revolve around the "Baby-faced Assassin."

The Warriors may have drawn the NBA's biggest bandwagon following a franchise since MJ's Bulls in the '90s, with absolute pure dominance displayed at every level. Curry was the unanimous MVP in 2016, when he led Golden State to a 73-9 record. The regular-season record his team broke was that of Jordan's 1996 Chicago Bulls (72-10).

In many ways, Curry is related to Jordan, and the two superstars share a love of golf and basketball. There is little doubt Curry will one day join Jordan in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

