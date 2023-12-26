"I have a problem" - Steve Kerr bluntly calls out referees for 'disgusting' calls during Warriors vs Nuggets Christmas day game

The Golden State Warriors weren't able to get the win against the defending champions, the Denver Nuggets, in their Christmas Day game. While many would point out that Steph Curry struggled to blame for the loss, their head coach has other thoughts.

Curry scored 18 points in their 114-120 loss. The two-time MVP didn't have a great game putting the ball in the basket, as he only shot 33.3% from the field. He took 21 shots, out of which only seven went in. His three-pointer wasn't going through either as the 2022 Finals MVP only made 23.1% of his shots from beyond the arc.

Nikola Jokic was able to get to the line with ease. He finished the game with 18 free throws and 26 points in the night. Golden State had 23 trips to the charity stripe the entire game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Head coach Steve Kerr wasn't happy with how they lost and shared his sentiments after the game, saying (via The Athletic):

"I have no problem with the officials themselves. All across the league, we have really good officials. I have a problem with the way we are legislating defense out of the game. That's what we're doing in the NBA. The way we're teaching the officals, we're just enabling players to BS their way to the foul line. If I were a fan, I wouldn't have wanted to watch the second half. It was disgusting."

"Just baiting refs into calls but the refs have to make those calls. That's how they're taught... The players are really smart in this league. They've gotten smarter and smarter and they are taking full advantage and it's a parade to the free throw line, and it's disgusting to watch."

Expand Tweet

There are a handful of players who have used this strategy. Stars like James Harden, Joel Embiid, and Chris Paul apparently take full advantage of the calls being favored to them.

You might also be interested in reading this: "Ref is definitely a Bron fan": Warriors fans appalled as Steph Curry issues a questionable 'flopping tech'

How did the Warriors play against the Nuggets?

While the free throw discrepancy between the Warriors and Nuggets was notable, there are a few other aspects of the game that should be explored. Golden State had no answers for Jamal Murray, who had 28 points and shot 60% from beyond the arc.

Klay Thompson continued to show his inconsistencies. He only had nine points despite playing for 32 minutes. Thompson had ten chances from beyond the arc but only made three. Overall, he only shot 25% from the field, which was a huge advantage for the reigning NBA champions.

The only player for the Warriors who had 20 points was Andrew Wiggins as he scored 22 points off the bench.

Also read: "Should be investigated": ESPN confirming Warriors' 'shocking' reaction to Wizards covering spread has NBA fans calling for league action