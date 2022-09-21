“I have no problem with Zion being ranked #40”- NBA Analyst agrees to Zion Williamson’s being ranked #40 in the league, says when healthy he is a ‘real dominance’ on the floor

The New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to make some serious noise in the 2022-23 regular season, especially with a potentially healthy Zion Williamson. Throughout his young career in the NBA, Williamson has shown the potential to be a dominant force across the league. The former first-overall selection has dazzled basketball fans with his incredible explosiveness.

After an impressive second half of the 2021-22 regular season, New Orleans has quickly become a dark horse contender in the Western Conference. That will all come down to whether Williamson can remain healthy. While Zion has been remarkable with his play on the hardwood, he's struggled to stay off the sidelines. After missing the entire 2021-22 season because of an injury, the hope is that Zion can finally hit the ground running for the Pelicans.

A recent ranking of the top NBA players by ESPN was released to the public. Williamson found himself at 40th overall. While some basketball fans believe that ranking is a little low for Zion, NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins said that he has no problem with the rating.

"You know what? I don't have a problem with it because we haven't seen enough of Zion. Not in the small sample size. He showed us that he could be real dominance. But we gotta see health. We gotta see health. I have no problem with Zion being ranked 40.

"Look, it's not the end of the world. He's still top 50. I think he will prove a lot of people wrong. I think he will show a lot of people that he's healthy. But I'm going to say this. This is the right number for him. Number 40, I agree with this."

Zion Williamson looks to make noise with New Orleans Pelicans in upcoming season

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson has shown the potential to become one of the top players in the entire NBA. The problem is that he's only played in a total of 85 games in three seasons. If Zion can return to the court and stay healthy, New Orleans can become a legit contender in the Western Conference.

A rigid eight-week program this summer that involved two-a-day workouts and a specific nutrition plan.



Williamson’s coach sits down with theathletic.com/3606269/?sourc… How has Zion Williamson been preparing for his return?A rigid eight-week program this summer that involved two-a-day workouts and a specific nutrition plan.Williamson’s coach sits down with @WillGuillory How has Zion Williamson been preparing for his return?A rigid eight-week program this summer that involved two-a-day workouts and a specific nutrition plan.Williamson’s coach sits down with @WillGuillory: theathletic.com/3606269/?sourc… https://t.co/wEs5Wh31zZ

With the likes of Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum in the mix, the Pelicans will have the firepower offensively to go toe-to-toe with other teams. Add in the impressive amount of young talent on the roster, and the Pelicans could start to make some serious noise. In his last season with the Pelicans, Zion Williamson went on to post averages of 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 61.1% from the field.

