“I promise you no one scared bruh”, “Pretty sure half the league wouldn’t mind” - NBA Twitter roasts D’Angelo Russell for claiming teams don’t want to match up against T’Wolves this season

D'Angelo Russell is confident about the Minnesota Timberwolves' chances this season.

In a recent interview, Russell made a bold claim, saying teams wouldn't want to match up against the T'Wolves this year. Minnesota has added 3-time NBA DPOY Rudy Gobert to their roster in the hopes of winning the Western Conference.

It's a questionable move considering they already have an All-Star caliber baller playing the same position in Karl-Anthony Towns. However, the Timberwolves seem all in on the move.

They gave up Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt, and a total of four first-round picks — an unprotected 2023 first-round pick, an unprotected 2025 first-round pick, an unprotected 2027 first-round pick and a top-five protected 2029 first-round pick.

The coaching staff seems confident about making Gobert and Towns fit. It's also injected plenty of hope among the players. D'Angelo Russell's recent comments are a testament to that. However, non-Timberwolves fans aren't fearing the team's prospects just yet.

Minnesota Timberwolves could aim for a top-four finish and a Conference Finals berth

The Minnesota Timberwolves are arguably the most unpredictable team entering the 2022-23 NBA season. They have the firepower, but the tandem of All-Stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert hasn't been tested yet. However, there are plenty of reasons to believe Gobert's addition could help them exceed expectations.

The Timberwolves have been one of the worst defensive teams over the last few seasons. Gobert would help them improve in that aspect. Gobert's presence also allows Towns to excel as a threat on the offensive end of the floor.

He is one of the best shooting big men in the league, and his scoring numbers could go up this season. Meanwhile, Rudy Gobert's ability to anchor the team's defense could help the likes of Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell become better players on that side of the floor.

The Minnesota Timberwolves' young core needs to mature, though. They are confident but haven't displayed consistency or won at a high level in their careers thus far. Gobert may have to don the role of a veteran leader on the team, with plenty of experience playing as one of the leaders on a perennial playoff team.

It will be interesting to see if the T'Wolves can deliver next season after breaking the bank to get Rudy Gobert. If they can get things right, a top-four finish and a Conference finals appearance won't be far from their reach this season.

