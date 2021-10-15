"I require my employees to be vaccinated" - Mark Cuban makes his mandate clear about the Dallas Mavericks employees

Amid the developing COVID vaccination drama in the NBA, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has decided to take a solid stance in the conversation about vaccination mandates.

In a podcast released on Wednesday, Mark Cuban made his stance on the vaccination very clear. On 10 Questions a podcast hosted by Kyle Brandt of The Ringer, Cuban had this to say:

"It is your choice, it is absolutely positively up to you. But there's consequences that come with that. If you work for me, I require my employees to be vaccinated, unless there's a doctor's reason where they can't be. Like you — I don't want my kids to be at risk. So, you know, the consequences of you not being vaccinated is, I'm not going to shut the f**k up, I'm going to be in your motherf**king ear driving you motherf**king crazy."

As the NBA continues its efforts towards ensuring a safer environment for teams, staff and fans, vaccination mandates across the league and different cities continue to face opposition.

Dallas Mavericks to mandate vaccination: What about the rest of the NBA?

With Mark Cuban's statement about vaccination, the NBA receives another champion for the cause of vaccination amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, the cities of New York and San Francisco made it mandatory for citizens to be vaccinated in order to make use of public facilities and enter arenas. This was extended to players from teams in the cities.

As the league heads towards complete vaccination status, the Dallas Mavericks currently claim to be at the 90th percentile.

However, there has been some significant opposition from individuals within the NBA fraternity. One name that appears a lot in the current storm of vaccination drama is Kyrie Irving.

Refusing to get his vaccine on time, Kyrie Irving was set to miss half of the home games he would play for the Brooklyn Nets. However, Nets GM Sean Marks made a clear statement regarding Irving earlier this week.

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews Nets GM Sean Marks says Brooklyn has decided Kyrie Irving may not practice or play with the group until he can be a “full participant.” Nets GM Sean Marks says Brooklyn has decided Kyrie Irving may not practice or play with the group until he can be a “full participant.” https://t.co/ton8xdCEX9

While Irving continues to stick to his guns on the matter, the Dallas Mavericks may face bigger issues within their ranks regarding vaccination. Trey Burke declined vaccination and made his stance very clear in an interview earlier this month.

Given the comments made by the Dallas Mavericks owner, Trey Burke's future with the franchise has become questionable. Should he decide to maintain his position on the vaccine, it could lead to potential discord within the franchise.

