"I said it before I'd love to see a white American star, superstar" - NBA insider reveals he is rooting for Chet Holmgren to succeed in the NBA

Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren was a marquee player throughout the college basketball season. With the NBA draft set for June 23, fans are buzzing about the potential No. 1 selection.

One of the top high school recruits, Holmgren impressed in his one season at Gonzaga. Listed at 7-foot,195 pounds, it's difficult not to notice the talented big man. Holmgren may concern some with his thin frame, but he makes up for it with his fearless mentality and scary two-way upside.

While many have questions about Holmgren's future role in the NBA, the 20-year-old is not lacking confidence. In a recent interview, Holmgren said he believes he will be the best player in the NBA once he enters the league. The comment drew attention from fans and analysts.

On "The Odd Couple" podcast, sports analyst Chris Broussard said he's rooting for Holmgren to become a superstar. He said Holmgren's skillset and size could make him a special player"

"I would love to see this kid become a superstar for many reasons. One is that he's got a unique game. I mean, for as much as we've seen from Kevin Durant, as much as we've seen him before him, Dirk Nowitzki, a 7-footer shooting threes and all that, we haven't seen a 7-footer handle it like him, yet be a force at the rim blocking shots.

" It would be exciting because of the way he plays if he became a truly great player. ... And then I said it before I'd love to see a white American star, superstar."

Chet Holmgren continues to be considered as potential No. 1 pick in 2022 NBA draft

With the NBA draft set for June 23, the countdown has begun to see who will be the first selection.

Throughout the college basketball season, many have expected Chet Holmgren to hear his name called first on draft night.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops Chet Holmgren was asked who he thinks the best player in the NBA is.



His response: “Me… in two months.” Chet Holmgren was asked who he thinks the best player in the NBA is.His response: “Me… in two months.” https://t.co/5yOXjzk7t1

Holmgren will have plenty of competitors, including Auburn freshman Jabari Smith Jr. and Duke Blue Devils freshman Paolo Banchero.

The Orlando Magic will hold all the cards on draft night after securing the first pick during the lottery earlier this month.

Holmgren would give the Magic a dangerous rim-protecting asset with the ability to turn into a unique two-way weapon. During his freshman year, Holmgren averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 60.7%.

