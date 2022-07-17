"I said some stupid a** s**t in the playoffs about how I was more scared of Brandon Ingram than him" - Redditors react to Luka Doncic having more All-NBA selections than multiple NBA legends

Since entering the league in 2018, Luka Doncic has achieved more feats than some in their careers. The third overall pick in the 2018 draft, Doncic has amassed three All-Star selections, three All-NBA selections (all first-team), Rookie of the Year and All-Rookie first-team honors.

Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals this year. Doncic averaged 32.2 points per game, 9.8 rebounds per game and 7.5 assists per game in the second round against Phoenix.

Doncic led the league in points per game in the playoffs for the second year in a row, scoring a staggering 31.7 points per game. He averaged 35.7 points per game in the 2021 playoffs.

Doncic's size, strength, speed, and basketball IQ make him an offensive nightmare. He almost single-handedly produces all of the Mavericks' offense between his scoring and passing.

A post on r/NBA highlighted how Doncic already has more All-NBA first-team selections than several NBA legends. The list included Dwyane Wade, Russell Westbrook, Tracy McGrady, Gary Payton, Clyde Drexler, Pete Maravich, Dominique Wilkins, John Stockton and Patrick Ewing.

Redditors sent in exciting reactions to this oddity.

Are Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks legitimate contenders in 2022?

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors - Game Five, Western Confernce Finals, 2022

The Mavericks made it to the Western Conference finals but lost to the Warriors in 5 games. The Western Conference was thin last season, with plenty of teams missing key rotation players.

The Mavericks managed to defeat the reigning Western Conference champions in seven games.

However, with the Clippers, Lakers, Nuggets and Warriors getting healthier, the West will become more competitive, making contention more difficult.

The Mavericks have one superstar in Luka Doncic, while several other teams have at least two. It remains to be seen how Doncic will go toe-to-toe in 2022 with the best in the West.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far