"I was scared for the other team": Kelly Oubre Jr. hilariously reveals initial thoughts amid Joel Embiid's sudden return

Joel Embiid shocked everyone on Tuesday night when he suited up for the Philadelphia 76ers for their game against the OKC Thunder. Embiid was initially listed as out, but was made available about an hour before tip-off. Kelly Oubre Jr. shared his reaction when the reigning MVP made his surprise return.

In his postgame interview, Oubre was asked about Embiid's first game since Jan. 30 wherein he led the Sixers to a 109-105 win over the Thunder. The lefty forward hilariously felt scared for the opposing team, who had about an hour to compose themselves and prepare for the MVP.

"My heart dropped because I was scared for the other team," Oubre said. "He got to find his rhythm. He's been out for a while and it's just amazing to have him back. I think the whole NBA community missed him and we definitely missed him over here in his organization."

Joel Embiid had 24 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals in his return from knee surgery. Embiid was vital in the final moments of the game, stealing the ball with 28 seconds left in the game. He also hit two clutch free throws to give the Philadelphia 76ers a three-point lead.

However, Embiid went 6-for-14 from the field, which was not surprising considering how long he was out. He did make 12 free throws out of 12 attempts, but had six turnovers.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had a game-high 25 points, while Tobias Harris added 18 points. It was a tough game for the Sixers, who were missing players such as Tyrese Maxey, Robert Covington and De'Anthony Melton. The OKC Thunder, on the other hand, were without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams.

Philadelphia 76ers to be investigated for how they handled Joel Embiid's injury report

The NBA could investigate the Philadelphia 76ers' handling of its injury report for Tuesday's game.

According to TNT's Jared Greenberg, the NBA could open an investigation about the Philadelphia 76ers' handling of their injury report for Tuesday. Joel Embiid made his shocking return from knee surgery despite being listed as out for the majority of the day.

Embiid was made available about an hour before the game, which might be considered as an unfair move by the league. The Sixers were already fined $75,000 back in February for violating the rules about injury reports, which also involved the reigning MVP.

If the Sixers are found guilty of any violations, they might receive another fine from the NBA. It's unclear if the fine will remain at $75,000 or if it could increase since it's their second violation in less than two months.

