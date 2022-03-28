"I see more of Luka" - Steve Kerr refuses to compare Trae Young to Steph Curry, believes the Atlanta Hawks star's style is closer to Doncic

NBA and Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young has been compared to Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry as they boast several similarities in their approach to the game.

However, according to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Young is more like Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić rather than Curry. The Warriors head coach, while talking to the media in his post-game presser, said:

"I don't see the similarity actually. I see more Luka with Trae just in a smaller package, you know, Luka is obviously a big, massive wing and can see over the top of the defense and bully his way through the paint. But they have a very similar game in terms of, you know, its going to be 50 high screen and rolls, its going to be the ability to shoot and step back three, shoot a floater, get to the rim and pick you apart defensively."

Trae Young led the Atlanta Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals last season and only lost to eventual champions the Milwaukee Bucks. Both Young and Dončić have the potential to dominate the league for years to come and could be the standout rivalry to watch.

Is Trae Young more like Steph Curry or Luka Dončić?

Young in action against the Indiana Pacers.

The Trae Young and Luka Dončić rivalry began back in the 2018 NBA Draft when the Atlanta Hawks were keen on drafting Young and traded down to the fifth pick to select him as they believed he was the franchise point guard the organization desperately needed.

The franchise was swarmed with criticism initially, but looking at it now, you could very well make an argument that the Hawks came away from the trade with good value.

Trae Young's comparison to Steph Curry makes a lot of sense as they are of similar build and play the same position. They have handles very identical to one another and possess long-range marksmanship like one another.

However, where the comparison falls apart is the fact that Trae Young runs the offense for the Hawks whenever he is on the floor and has to be a floor general just as much as a shooter. Steph Curry doesn't need to do that as he has Draymond Green as his teammate who is tasked with running the Warriors offense.

This is where Young's comparisons to Luka Dončić makes more sense as Steve Kerr eluded to as Dončić runs the offense for the Mavericks and is tasked with doing more than just scoring for the team like Young. Either way, being compared to the likes of Steph Curry and Luka Dončić is a testament to the greatness of Trae Young.

