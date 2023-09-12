"I am so sick right now": Kevin Durant heartbroken as Aaron Rodgers suffers potentially season-ending injury in NFL season opener

Kevin Durant was devastated after Aaron Rodgers suffered a potentially season-ending injury in the New York Jets' season opener against the Buffalo Bills on Monday. Durant and Rodgers seemingly formed a friendship over the summer after working out together.

With less than five minutes into his debut with the Jets, Rodgers was sacked by Leonard Floyd. It looked like a normal tackle, but the 39-year-old quarterback limped and was helped to the sidelines. He was eventually carted off the arena to undergo further testing.

Durant reacted to the injury on X, formerly known as Twitter. The Phoenix Suns superstar is hoping for the best.

"I'm so sick right now. Get well soon 8…," Durant wrote.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Aaron Rodgers underwent an x-ray in the locker room, and the results were negative. However, there's still fear within the New York Jets organization that Rodgers had suffered a ruptured Achilles, which would rule him out for the entire season.

Maybe Rodgers can ask Kevin Durant for some tips on how to recover from the injury. Durant tore his Achilles in the 2019 NBA Finals when he was with the Golden State Warriors against the Toronto Raptors.

KD still looked great when he returned from injury, but he was younger than Rodgers when it happened. Nevertheless, Durant and the entire Jets fanbase will likely wait for the results of Rodgers' MRI on Tuesday.

As for the result of the Jets' season opener against the Buffalo Bills, they pulled off the upset with Zach Wilson at the helm. The third-year quarterback did enough, as the Jets' defense did most of the work to force four turnovers.

The game went to overtime, but Xavier Gipson won the game 22-16 with a punt return touchdown.

Kevin Durant is a JetMander fan

When Kevin Durant posted an image of himself with Aaron Rodgers this summer, he called himself a JetMander fan. Some fans were confused as to what the word meant, but there's a simple explanation for it.

Durant is a known fan of the Washington Commanders because he grew up in the DMV area. With his blossoming friendship with Rodgers, he might have become a Jets fan over the summer. If you put Jets and Commanders together, you get JetMander.

Kevin Durant and Aaron Rodgers

However, KD has more love for the Commanders, without question. He attended the team's open practice back in July and even expressed interest in becoming a minority owner. He was also present in Washington's season-opening win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

