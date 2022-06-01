"I would be the skinniest power forward in the history of civilization" - Charles Barkley makes hilarious claim when asked about being hypothetically offered Zion Williamson's $200 million max deal

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans is often compared with Hall of Famer Charles Barkley because of their similar build and body type. Barkley has always told Williamson that he needs to lose weight, but he recently took a shot at the Pelicans superstar.

In a recent appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show," Barkley was asked about Williamson's contract situation in New Orleans. The 21-year-old is eligible to sign a rookie max extension worth $186 million.

"The Round Mound of Rebound" revealed that he would have gotten really skinny if he was offered that kind of money. He said:

"If somebody told me they were getting ready to give me $200 million, I would be the skinniest power forward in the history of civilization."

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Chuck says if he was offered the type of money Zion is expected to get, he'd be in the best shape possible Chuck says if he was offered the type of money Zion is expected to get, he'd be in the best shape possible 😅 https://t.co/eNbvffIYj4

Despite taking a shot at Williamson, Barkley went on to give some real advice to the former and his parents.

Barkley noted that Williamson should hire a top chef and trainer to maintain his diet and workouts. The former NBA MVP added that Williamson needs to stay healthy, as he would likely fetch another $200 million deal in the next five years. Barkley said:

"The thing that scary about it is he's going to get another $200 million in four, five years. His parents should have said, 'Young man, we're getting you a chef.'"

He added:

"You make a deal with a trainer and workout people and say, 'Hey, I'm going to give you all X amount of money to make sure I workout even when I'm tired."

"The Round Mound of Rebound" pointed out that Williamson should have hired a chef last season when his weight gain was the talk of the league. Chuck added:

"The first thing he should have done last year was get a private chef because everybody likes to eat. But when you have this kind of money at stake ... if he gets in shape, they're going to give him $200 million, and he's just 22 years old."

How did Charles Barkley get in shape during his playing days?

Philadelphia 76ers Unveil Charles Barkley Sculpture.

Charles Barkley was around 300 pounds when he was selected fifth overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 1984 NBA Draft. Barkley's weight was red flag back then, but he managed to lose weight during his rookie season.

In an appearance on "The Pivot Podcast" with Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder, Barkley went on to reveal how he lost weight during his rookie season.

The Sixers legend noted that veterans on the team like Moses Malone advised him to shed some pounds if he wanted to have a long career. Charles Barkley said:

"Moses said, 'Hey, you're fat and lazy. If you want me to help you, I'll help you.' And he said something that changed my life. He says, 'I don't even know what your playing weight should be, but lets just lose 10 pounds. ... "

He added:

"I lost 10 pounds, I get to 290. He says, 'Let's lose 10 more.' 280, 270, 260, 250. I got to 240, but I had no strength and energy. … I got down to 250. He says, '250 is your weight.'"

