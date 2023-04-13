“I spent $1 Million in 30 minutes” – Shaquille O'Neal once received a call from bank after spending hastily

Shaquille O'Neal was one of the NBA's most successful basketball players for his talent, dominance and incredible accomplishments. After starting to earn from his fame, O'Neal had an experience that helped him manage his money in a wise manner.

After earning $1 million, O'Neal quickly took the chance to buy his dream car. Following that, he learned a valuable lesson in managing his finances early in his career.

"I spent a million dollars in thirty minutes." Shaq said. "I get a check for a million dollars from my trading card company. Always wanted a black-on-black Mercedes-Benz. So, I go get it. $150 (thousand) minus a million, I still got $850 (thousand) left, I'm still good.

"I get home, my father said, 'That's nice. Where's mine at?' Me and him we get in the car, go get the exact same car for him. We get home, my mom's a little jealous. So, we got three Benzes.

"I get a call the next day from the bank manager, and he says, 'Shaq, you know, when they're done playing, it's a large percentage that have nothing. I've been following your career, you're a brightoyoung star. I don't want you to be like that. You need to learn how to take care and manage your money.'"

It looks like O'Neal took the lesson that he learned to heart. Shaq is currently known not only for his on-court success, but also his financial success. He's learned to value what he's earned from his playing days, which has given him other opportunities to become an investor in some business ventures.

The former LA Lakers star has a net worth of $400 million, according to Yahoo.com. His wealth mainly came from what he earned when he was playing basketball. Additionally, his endorsement deals and his ventures in real estate have helped grow his wealth.

Shaquille O'Neal has an interesting money advice for his kids

As Shaquille O'Neal's children grew up, the 15-time All-Star made his name as one of the best to ever play in the league. He was able to earn a ton of money for himself and his family. However, Shaq has an interesting reminder for his kids to keep them grounded.

"My kids are older now," O'Neal said. "They’re kind of upset with me. Not really upset, but they don’t understand. I tell them all the time, ‘We ain’t rich. I’m rich.'"

It's an interesting financial strategy that motivates his kids to learn the value of money.

