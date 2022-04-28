"I still expect them to go home in the next round" - Stephen A. Smith believes the Memphis Grizzlies just aren't good enough to go past the Golden State Warriors

After a top-heavy regular-season in the Western Conference, led by the Phoenix Suns, the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies, things are heating up in the playoffs.

Game 5 of the Memphis-Minnesota series saw the Timberwolves blow yet another lead. After being up as many as 13 points in the fourth quarter, they ended the game with a 111-109 loss. Ja Morant showed off with a near triple-double statline of 30/13/9.

While Morant might have brought Usher to Memphis, he isn't bringing the Larry O'Brien Trophy home this season, according to analyst Stephen A. Smith:

"Well, I mean, conceivably, he could take them to the NBA Finals when you consider the fact that Luka hasn't been 100%, Donovan Mitchell has got himself hurt, you look at the Warriors right now, you always question their health issues ... the Phoenix Suns with Devin Booker out, but I want to say this: It could happen, but I ain't predicting it."

Smith talked about the loyalty he has maintained for the Warriors all season, and that Morant and company aren't going too deep in the playoffs:

I've been with the Warriors since Day One, and I ain't jumping off that ship. It's about the Warriors, and even though Ja Morant is spectacular ... I still expect them to go home in the next round."

The Warriors lead 3-1 in their first-round matchup against the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets staved off a sweep and forced a Game 5 on Wednesday in San Francisco, California, after winning 126-121 on Sunday.

Preview: Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors, Game 5

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: Game Four

The Denver Nuggets held off the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Nikola Jokic dropped 37 points, and the supporting cast of Aaron Gordon, Monte Morris and rookie Bones Hyland scored 21, 24 and 15 points.

Before Game 4, Denver coach Michael Malone emphasized the importance of a combined effort, displaying grit and putting up a fight. The Nuggets managed to do all that. Hyland also said the lack of pressure fed their confidence.

The caveat is this: The series now goes back to the Chase Center, the home of the Golden State Warriors. For the severely undermanned Nuggets to force a Game 6 against this Warriors team on their homecourt will take more than a herculean effort.

Game 6, if necessary, would be on Friday in Denver.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein