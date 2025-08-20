“I was stressed out" - Donovan Mitchell reveals BTS details of his surprise proposal to Coco Jones

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 20, 2025 02:30 GMT
[Picture Credit: Getty, IG/@spidadmitchell]
[Picture Credit: Getty, IG/@spidadmitchell]

Last month, Donovan Mitchell announced his engagement to singer Coco Jones. The couple had been rumored to be dating, but they had never publicly showcased their relationship. The Cleveland Cavaliers star has since opened up about the minutes and hours before asking the all-important question to Jones.

On Tuesday, Mitchell sat for a one-on-one with MLB star Francisco Lindor. The New York Mets shortstop brought up about the Cavs star's big day when he proposed to Jones. Mitchell said that he was stressed out the whole time and blacked out in his head.

"I was stressed out bro," Mitchell said. "I don't know what I'm gonna do. Then I had to keep the secret from her that she knows is coming."
The Cavs star hilariously revealed that hours before the proposal, he planned a 3-hour-long lunch with Jones.

"Out of nowhere I came up with a plan 'aight! cool, we gonna sit and lunch here for three hours. I pulled up 'questions to ask your partner' on Google," he added. "I'm in my bag, I'm really hooping right now."
But for Donovan Mitchell, that 3-hour-long lunch was very special because of the genuineness of their conversation.

"It's really crazy coz that it is probably the best genuine conversation we have ever had...once we got back to the house it was special. That whole day was just special."

The NBA star said that NFL star Russell Wilson and his singer wife Ciara helped him prepare for the big moment.

Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell got engaged on July 11. The Cavs star announced by posting a picture with Jones showing off the engagement ring. The second slide of the post was a video of the moment the Cavs star got on his knees and popped the question.

Donovan Mitchell brags about fiancée Coco Jones' beauty

Donovan Mitchell is one proud fiancé, and he can't stop from letting the world know about it. Just days after his engagement to his girlfriend, Coco Jones, Mitchell bragged about his fiancée's beauty on social media.

A fan on X made a post praising Jones' beauty.

"coco jones has one of the craziest face cards i have ever seen," the fan wrote.

Mitchell, who doesn't interact much with fans on social media, made an exception this time. He replied to the post with two words, concurring with the fan's claim.

"I swear," he wrote.

The couple got engaged after two years of dating. They have not yet revealed the wedding date.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
