"I take full accountability for my actions"- Ja Morant releases statement after facing massive backlash over gun incident

Ja Morant has released an apologetic statement in the wake of his recent controversial Instagram live video that went viral. Morant was spotted flaunting a gun again on Saturday (May 13th). He served an eight-game suspension without pay by the NBA in March for the same misconduct.

He flaunted a gun at a strip club in Denver on March 3rd. His actions have sparked outrage among NBA circles. Morant is one of the most influential players in the league. In the day and age where mass shootings have become a frequent and sensitive issue, displaying a firearm on a public platform shouldn't be happening, especially by a prominent athlete.

Ja Morant issued a statement for the first time regarding this new incident saying (via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski):

“I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.”

Morant had cited mental illness as a reason behind his actions after the first time he was investigated for a similar offense. He reflected on it, saying he needed to find better ways to cope with stress. The Grizzlies star also entered a counseling program in Florida in March during his time on the sidelines while he served a suspension.

However, Ja Morant's progress as a responsible public figure has come into question again, especially after the statement he put out last time. Here's what Morant said in an interview with ESPN in March:

“It’s not who I am. don’t condone any type of violence but I take full responsibility for my actions. I made a bad mistake, and I can see that image I painted over myself with my recent mistakes, but in the future, I’ll make sure everybody knows who Ja really is, and what I’m about and change this narrative.”

Unfortunately, after committing the same offense, Morant has been subjected to a severe backlash among NBA circles. Some have even called for a season-long suspension for the Grizzlies guard.

Adam Silver "shocked" at Ja Morant's latest video

NBA commissioner Adam Silver also commented on Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant's situation on Tuesday before the latter released a statement. Silver personally spoke to Morant after the March incident and issued a strong statement saying:

"Ja's conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous. It also has serious consequences given his enormous following and influence, particularly among young fans who look up to him."

Silver laid out the consequences to Morant in a one-on-one meeting when he committed the misconduct for the first time in March. It's not surprising to see that the league commissioner was shocked to see Morant again being involved in a similar controversy. Here's what Silver said about Saturday's viral video (via ESPN's Malika Andrews):

"An eight-game suspension was incredibly serious and something that, he at least to me seemed to take incredibly seriously in that time.... Honestly, I was shocked when I saw [the video] this weekend."

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Ja Morant seen brandishing what appeared to be another firearm on social media: “Honestly, I was shocked.” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Ja Morant seen brandishing what appeared to be another firearm on social media: “Honestly, I was shocked.” https://t.co/cGq3r1uG7g

The NBA was investigating the credibility of the new video and other factors surrounding the controversy. However, it seemed evident that Ja Morant had committed the offense. His statement regarding the situation suggests the same.

