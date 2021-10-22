"I don't think we get the respect we deserve" - Trae Young shares his thoughts on the lack of hype around Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks shocked many people when they steamrolled their way to the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2020-21 NBA season. Despite losing to eventual champions Milwaukee Bucks, the Hawks proved to the rest of the league that they should not be underestimated.

The Atlanta Hawks brought back most of their roster this season while making a couple of key additions, including guard Delon Wright. On paper, the Hawks roster does not look as enticing compared to behemoths such as the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Many analysts and former players are overlooking the Atlanta Hawks entirely by predicting a Bucks vs Nets Eastern Conference finals this season.

Trae Young is Jordanesque in terms of mentality. He takes the smallest of things personally and uses it as fuel to come up with huge performances and help his team win.

The fact that the Atlanta Hawks aren't considered contenders despite their incredible run last season is bound to have rubbed Young the wrong way.

Trae Young sat down with The Athletic's Chris Kirschner to discuss his team's goals for the season. He was quick to highlight how the Hawks do not get the respect they deserve as most of the attention either goes to the Bucks or the Nets.

Here is what he had to say:

"I don’t think we get the respect we deserve. I watch a lot of TV. I see people mentioning all of the acquisitions everyone is getting. No one is mentioning us. The Milwaukee-Brooklyn game, they mentioned how they were in the Eastern Finals. It was just mind blowing."

The Atlanta Hawks surely have a humongous task on hand if they are to emerge victorious against teams like the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks. However, considering how motivated Trae Young is this season, it won't be a huge surprise if they manage to pull off a heist.

Can Trae Young guide the Atlanta Hawks to a second Eastern Conference Finals?

Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young surveying the court

Trae Young will go into the 2021-22 NBA season determined to prove that the Atlanta Hawks' Conference Finals appearance was not a fluke and that they can do it again.

Young has the ability to single-handedly lead his side to victory over the best teams. Moreover, with most of the roster returning, the Hawks have a huge advantage in terms of chemistry.

Overtime @overtime Casual 27 PTS | 15 AST in just 29 MIN for Trae Young ❄️ @TheTraeYoung (via @NBA Casual 27 PTS | 15 AST in just 29 MIN for Trae Young ❄️ @TheTraeYoung (via @NBA) https://t.co/GeBfDbrtre

Clint Capela, Bogdan Bogdanovic and De'Andre Hunter will have to provide adequate support to Trae Young if the Atlanta Hawks are to have a chance of achieving their goals.

Considering the injury history of teams such as the Nets and Bucks, it won't be too far-fetched to put the Hawks in the mix to reach the Eastern Conference Finals.

