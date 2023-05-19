“I think Jordan's going to sell a team” – John Salley speculates Michael Jordan stepping down as Charlotte Hornets' owner

Back in 2010, Michael Jordan decided to re-enter the NBA world. Only this time, it wasn't as a player.

Following his historic career, Michael Jordan made the decision to become the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets. At the time of purchase, he paid out roughly $275. When things became official, he became the first former player to become the majority owner of a franchise.

There is no denying that Jordan is one of the greatest players ever, but his run as an owner has not been as succesful. This has led to some people around the league suggesting that he sell his stock in the team.

During a recent appearance on "Vlad TV," former Detroit Pistons forward John Salley talked about Jordan's ownership of the Hornets. He feels that the NBA legend should end this experiment at this point in his life.

"I think Jordan's going to sell a team. I think it doesn't help him anymore and I think getting new blood and new ideas in there and he's 62 years old 61 years old there's no reason to keep stressing and having to go to North Carolina when you know you want to stay in Jupiter Florida."

Should Michael Jordan sell the Charlotte Hornets?

After roughly 13 years, it might be time for Michael Jordan to step away from the Charlotte Hornets. During his time as owner, they have been one of the worst teams in the NBA.

Since buying the team in 2010, the Hornets have only made the playoffs on three occasions. In each of those instances, they were eliminated in the first round. They seemed to be turning a corner after winning 43 games last year, but quickly took a step backwards. This season, they had one of the worst records in the league at 27-55.

If Jordan planned on selling, now would be the time to do so. The team already has a star talent in LaMelo Ball, and is about to add another young prospect to the mix. They missed out on Victor Wembanyama, but they still secured the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft. This gives them the opportunity to draft one of the top prospects in the class like Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller.

Jordan has been extremely successful on and off the basketball court, but his time as an owner will go down as the only belmish on his resumé.

