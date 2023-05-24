Following an impressive closeout victory against the Lakers, Nikola Jokic was asked about Joel Embiid winning the MVP award and he responded in a classy manner.

“People are just mean in saying that Embiid shouldn’t have won it,” Jokic said. “I think he should have won it. I think he was playing, if you watch it, extremely tough basketball through the whole season. ... He was really amazing.”

During the last two months of the season, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid were the front-runners to win the MVP trophy.

Joel Embiid finished the regular season averaging 33.1 points (54.8% shooting, including 33.0% from 3-point range) and 10.2 rebounds. In seasons prior, he would only be a second runner-up for the award as Jokic secured two-straight MVPs.

Embiid had a fantastic regular season, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to the third seed in the Eastern Conference. He concluded the postseason with 23.7 points per game (43.1% shooting) and 9.8 rebounds. In the second round, the 76ers' big man was eliminated in seven games by the Boston Celtics.

Nikola Jokic, on the other hand, performed admirably during the regular season. Jokic averaged 24.5 points per game (63.2% shooting, including 38.3% from 3-point range), 11.8 rebounds per game, and 9.8 assists per game. Nikola guided the Denver Nuggets to the Western Conference's top seed.

The Nuggets big man has delivered so far in the playoffs, averaging 29.9 ppg (53.8% shooting, including 47.4% from 3-point range), 13.3 rpg and 10.3 apg. After sweeping LeBron James and the Lakers in the third round, Jokic has finally led his team to the NBA Finals.

When it all comes down to it, the MVP trophy is a regular-season award. Joel Embiid delivered and earned the award after a season of finishing second. Unfortunately, he was unable to deliver the goods in the postseason.

Nikola Jokic on winning Western Conference Finals MVP

After an impressive defensive stop against LeBron James in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, the Nuggets shouted in relief and excitement.

Nikola Jokic has been pivotal in this year's playoff run and reminded the world during Game 4 why he's one of the best in the league right now. After securing the Western Conference Finals MVP trophy, Jokic gave his reaction by giving praise to his teammates and coaches.

“For me to be honest, nothing,” Jokic said. “This trophy is supposed to go to my teammates and coaches. They put me in this situation…I’m just first among the equals and I’m just happy that were collectively getting wins and getting to make something.”

In the Nuggets' first playoff appearance in franchise history, they await the winner of the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat series.

