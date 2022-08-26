"I thought you were a god, but you're human" - Shaquille O'Neal recalls his first experience of playing against Michael Jordan

Shaquille O'Neal entered the NBA at the height of Michael Jordan's powers. O'Neal was in awe of Jordan during their first matchup, calling him the best ever. But as the game went on, Shaq became more comfortable and was able to compose himself against MJ.

The LA Lakers legend was in Melbourne, Australia on Thursday for his event called "An Evening with Shaquille O'Neal." Shaq discussed a variety of topics, including his first game against the Chicago Bulls superstar, per Fox Sports Australia. He was scared to face Jordan at first, but almost blocked his shot a few plays later.

"He came down and did a move so beautiful," O'Neal said. "It was like, 'Oh my God. This guy is the best ever.' The second time he came down and did the move, I was really close to blocking his shot."

"Now I said to myself, 'Oh, you're human? I thought you were a God, but you're human.'"

Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal first faced each other on January 12, 1993. The Orlando Magic hosted the defending champions Chicago Bulls. MJ finished with 23 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks in the Bulls' 112-106 win. O'Neal had 19 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, but also had eight turnovers.

They faced each other 21 times during their careers, 11 in the regular season and 10 in the playoffs. Jordan has a winning record of 12-9, including 6-4 in the postseason. However, Shaq still reminds people he led the last team that eliminated Jordan and the Bulls in the playoffs.

"I win a lot of money in bets," O'Neal said. "I ask people, 'Who was the last person to beat Michael Jordan in a playoff situation?' It was me in 1994-95, Orlando Magic vs the Chicago Bulls."

The Magic beat the Bulls in the 1995 Eastern Conference semifinals. O'Neal led Orlando to their first NBA Finals appearance, but was swept by the Houston Rockets. Jordan returned with a vengeance the next season, sweeping the Magic in the Eastern Conference finals en route to their fourth championship.

Shaquille O'Neal once intimidated Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls was once intimidated by Shaquille O'Neal

In an episode of "Icons Club" podcast on The Ringer, Michael Jordan recalled the time he returned to basketball after his brief baseball career. Jordan faced the Orlando Magic and he was a little intimidated by the sheer size of Shaquille O'Neal.

However, the intimidation did not last long because Jordan realized that O'Neal was a good guy. He knocked MJ during a play, but quickly helped him get up. That was the only thing Jordan needed to know that he should not be intimidated by Shaq.

"Shaq's the biggest player I've ever seen, in terms of physicality," Jordan recalled. "He was this big, massive guy when I came back from baseball, so I was somewhat intimidated."

"So I went right at him and he just knocked me straight to the floor, and then he reached down to pick me up. I said, 'Nah, he didn't mean it, he's a nice guy.' If he would have left me, stepped over me, a la the old school, I would've been somewhat intimidated."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Juan Paolo David