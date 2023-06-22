“I thought I was going to prison” – Dennis Rodman reveals story behind being homeless to starting his basketball career

Dennis Rodman is known for his tenacity on the court during his time as an NBA basketball player. However, not everyone knows the story of how he started his career in playing the sport that changed his life.

Rodman played a defensive-centered role that helped him become a basketball icon. But before he became known for that, the Hall of Famer had to start somewhere. For the Worm, it was in college, when an assistant coach for the Southeastern Oklahoma State University started to take note of his talent.

The former Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons star was asked about the start of his basketball career during college.

"It was more like, you know, when you go to from the projects having a garbage bag," Rodman said. "I think that was, like, one of those breakthrough moments you have in your life right, and that's what happened.

"These two guys came and knocked on the door, and, like, they asked, 'Hey, is Dennis Rodman here?' I said, 'No, he's not here.' I'm standing right there, and I asked to shut the door, but they knocked again. I said, 'Yeah, that's who I am,' and stuff like that.

"I thought I was going to prison. You got your white guys ... like, 'Oh, man, it's OK. What I do now?' But that's two coaches from Southeast Oklahoma. They came and wanted me to go out and try out for a team."

Before the time he was recruited by the university, he worked as a night janitor at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Following that, he attended North Central Texas College, where he only played for a semester. The five-time champion wasn't able to play for the school for a long time as he wasn't performing well academically.

Dennis Rodman's interesting take on Michael Jordan's clutch shot in the finals

The Chicago Bulls became champions with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. Their dynasty was strengthened after they acquired Dennis Rodman, giving them three more titles. During their finals game against the Utah Jazz, Jordan took the chance at claiming the Bulls' win on his own.

Rodman was asked what went through his mind during that game. The Worm had an interesting mentality in the last moments of Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals.

"I didn't even have to do s***," Rodman said. "He's gonna shoot this f****r. He's not going to pass the f*****g ball."

His decision to stay out of MJ's path was the right call as the 6-foot-6 guard sealed the game for the Bulls.

