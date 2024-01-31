"I thought Steph was going to get it": Shai Gilgeous-Alexander admits surprise and reflects on being picked over 4x NBA champion

Over the past week, OKC Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named an All-Star starter for the Western Conference team. Many fans shared their excitement about the selection. However, some thought that Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry should've been voted in.

SGA has been on a tear since the season started. He's appeared in 46 games for the Thunder and has averaged 31.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists. This is his second straight season of averaging at least 30 points. What's even more impressive is that he also leads the league in steals, with 2.2.

Because of what he's been able to do this season, he was voted as an All-Star starter. Last season, he was named an All-Star for the first time in his career, but not as a starter.

ESPN's Bobby Marks recently had the pleasure of talking to Gilgeous-Alexander, who shared how surprised he was about the news. The Thunder guard thought Curry was the one who would be announced as a starter.

"With selection stuff like that and awards, I don’t like for people to tell me before. I like to be surprised. I was excited. I thought Steph was going to get it," Gilgeous-Alexander said.

SGA finished third in fan voting behind Curry and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic. However, through player and media voting, the 25-year-old had a better chance of becoming a starter.

What's also impressive for the Thunder guard is his ability to lead the team to a top spot in the West standings. Currently, they have a 32-15 record, which is good for third in the standings.

Unfortunately for Curry and the Warriors, that has been their problem this year. They have a 20-24 record, placing them at the 12th spot in the standings.

The new rule could make Shai Gilgeous-Alexander an MVP

Many NBA stars have missed a lot of games this season. For this reason, the possibility of them winning any in-season award is in jeopardy. The heavy favorite to win the MVP award, Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid, could lose to other players because of the league's new rule.

The NBA announced that players are eligible to win any in-season award if they play a minimum of 65 games in a season. However, due to injuries, some stars could miss out on winning anything. This is an advantage for some players in the league who have been available for quite some time.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has only missed two games this season, and he could end the season with more than 65 games played. For this reason, the MVP race could change, and he might be at the forefront when the season ends.

The result of the MVP race won't be final until the end of the season, and the OKC guard could use the new rule to his advantage. As long as he's healthy, SGA might just win the award.

