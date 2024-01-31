Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder will look to recover from their 107-101 home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. The Thunder missed the opportunity to surpass the Timberwolves and climb to the top of the West. They are now third (32-15) and take on the Denver Nuggets, who are second (33-15).

The Thunder and the Nuggets are part of the title race in the West, along with the Timberwolves and LA Clippers. Just two games separate these four teams, so whoever wins this one will improve their chances to climb to the top.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is part of the Thunder's injury report. He is questionable due to an illness. Luguentz Dort and Chet Holmgren are questionable as well, as they are dealing with injuries. Jalen Williams and Isaiah Joe will be unavailable.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander injury update

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has missed only one game so far this season. He has been playing through a knee injury he sustained in early November, but it hasn't cost him any time. He could sit out just his second game this season on Wednesday due to his illness.

The two-time All-Star has been unstoppable this season. He has appeared in 46 games and has averages of 31.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists. He has been among the top-5 candidates to claim the MVP award. He will also be a starter for the Western Conference team in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

What happened to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?

It is unclear whether Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was playing through an illness during Monday's loss to the Timberwolves. Still, he made another stellar performance with 37 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, on 10/18 shooting.

However, his numbers were not enough to lead the Thunder past the Timberwolves. The franchise has now lost two in a row.

How to watch Nuggets vs Thunder game?

The Denver Nuggets and OKC Thunder will face each other for a fourth time this season. This will be the last time the two West powerhouses will collide in the regular season. After their first three matchups, the Thunder lead 2-1, as they have won their last two against the reigning champions.

If they win this one, they will take the tiebreaker over the Nuggets and will take the upper hand in the battle for the top spot in the West. For their part, the Nuggets will look to earn the victory and tie the season series.

The Thunder will host the Nuggets at Peycom Center in Oklahoma City. Tip-off time is 8:00 pm ET, and international fans can watch the game on NBA League Pass. Bally Sports Oklahoma and Altitude will broadcast the game for local fans.

