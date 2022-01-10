"I told you I was gonna deliver for this weekend" - Shaquille O'Neal offers fans a fun trip to his music festival 'FunHouse'

When Shaquille O'Neal promises, he delivers. The NBA legend, who is known for his dominance on the court, has also been involved in several other activities, including entertainment. On this occasion, he is giving out free tickets to his "Fun House" at FTX.

The event is scheduled to be held during Super Bowl LVI Weekend, and some lucky fans can win a VIP trip to the event courtesy of Wynn Bet. Via Instagram, Shaquille O'Neal revealed all that is in store for the lucky winner.

"Who’s tryna win a free trip to my Fun House? Go throw down $20 on @WynnBET’s Win our Build Your Own Bet™️ parlay feature and you'll be entered for a chance to win an exclusive VIP trip to @shaqsfunhouse in LA!"

The post added:

"We’re gonna have fire performances from @liltunechi, @zedd, @diplo, and the goat of goats, me @djdiesel."

Shaq concluded by writing:

"Once you’ve walked the red carpet, popped some bottles, and met me at the event, you’ll head out to Vegas for a $5,000 free bet on the big game at the @wynnlasvegas Sportsbook. That’s some serious Shaqction. I told you I was gonna deliver for this weekend, and there’s still more to come!"

The LA-based 2022 event will mark the fourth year Shaq is putting together a fun-filled weekend evening. But for the first time, it will be happening in the city where he won three NBA championships with the LA Lakers. According to Forbes, Shaquille O'Neal is excited to host the event in his city.

“This year, I don’t have to fly in any celebrities because all of them are going to be there. My city, LA, they know I’m coming back. Music and sports, the two things that bring people together. We rented out the Shrine Auditorium/Expo Hall in Downtown LA.”

O'Neal added:

“The date is February 11th from 8 pm to 2 am. I got to thank a couple sponsors: Papa Johns, Daring Foods, FTX of course, Pepsi. It’s going to be a great event.”

Shaquille O'Neal will be turning 50 in a couple of months and has spoken a lot about how only DJing gets his adrenaline going. At his funhouse, he has promised to deliver a halftime break performance like no other.

Shaquille O'Neal has been involved with several activities off the court

When Shaquille O'Neal played basketball, he gave it his all, winning four NBA titles and being crowned Finals MVP thrice. He is also considered the most dominant player of all time, mainly because of how he bullied his opponents in the paint.

Despite his dominance on the court, O'Neal found a way to combine several other activities, including acting, professional wrestling and DJing, to name a few. With age and retirement, Shaq has been limited by his body to activities he can do. This is why he has built several business ventures and thrown himself into DJing.

As earlier stated, that is the only activity that keeps his adrenaline pumping, and DJ Diesel has opted to focus on that. Shaquille O'Neal is also currently a basketball analyst on "Inside The NBA" with Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley.

