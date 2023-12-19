"I took the fam to Disney" - Jalen Brunson takes shot at Lakers with cryptic IG post 

The New York Knicks took on the LA Lakers last night, and Jalen Brunson led the way with a 114-109 win over their West Coast rivals. The Knicks took away the momentum from the Lakers, who had their banner raised for their In-Season Tournament championship before the game.

Brunson led the team in getting the best out of the Los Angeles team with 29 points, four rebounds and three assists. Former Lakers forward Julius Randle showed up big time for the Knicks as he had 27 points, 14 rebounds and three assists.

The pair spoiled the special night for LeBron James, who had a 25-point, 11-rebound and 11-assist triple-double. Anthony Davis also dominated with 32 points and 14 rebounds.

After the win, Jalen Brunson went to Instagram and took a shot at the Lakers.

"I’m all ears like I took the fam to Disney," Brunson posted along with an photo of himself from the game.

The star guard could potentially be referring to the 2020 title that was won by the LA Lakers. Fans have been divided about how the team won the championship that year as it was in the NBA Bubble. Since it was held at Disney's compound in Florida, many have mocked the team by calling the Lakers' title a "Mickey Mouse trophy.

Julius Randle made sure to secure the game ball for Jalen Brunson

The 2023-24 season could be the year that Jalen Brunson makes the All-Star team. His performances lately have been proof that he's one of the best players for the New York Knicks.

In their last bout against the Phoenix Suns, Brunson scored 50 points to lead the team to a win. After the win, Julius Randle quickly rushed to his teammate, Ryan Arcidiacono, to get the game ball from him. He was asked about this action by the media, and in response, Randle said he just wanted to secure the game ball for Brunson.

"To be completely honest, I’ve never cared about it," Randle said. "Now I do."

"I don’t trust Ryan with the game ball. They might look at him and think, ‘We can take that.’ I had to make sure I got it, and I secured it."

Recently, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Indiana Pacers had a bit of an altercation after the Greek Freak scored a career-high 64 points. The Pacers wanted to give the game ball to their rookie, Oscar Tshiebwe, who scored his first point in the league on December 13 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

In the end, a ball was given to Giannis. Unfortunately, no one is sure if it was the actual game ball used in the game.

