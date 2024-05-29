"I took it personal" - Anthony Edwards gives Michael Jordan-esque response after avoiding series sweep

Minnesota Timberwolves rising superstar wing Anthony Edwards came up big during Tuesday's must-win Game 4 Western Conference finals clash against the Dallas Mavericks. Afterward, he gave a Michael Jordan-esque response when asked about his motivation to win the contest.

With Minnesota trailing 3-0 and facing elimination on the road, Edwards tallied a game-high 29 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and two 3-pointers on 44.0% shooting. He hit multiple clutch baskets, including a pull-up midrange jumper to extend the Timberwolves' lead to five points (102-97) with 38.8 seconds remaining.

After Minnesota hung on for a 105-100 road victory, the 22-year-old highlighted his desire to avoid getting swept for the first time in three postseason runs. The wording of his answer was eerily similar to Jordan's famous quote from his 2020 docuseries "The Last Dance" about his motivation to win "becoming personal."

"I mean, I ain't ever been swept in my career," Edwards said. "Even though I've been to the playoffs only three times, I've never been swept. So, I took it personal, man. I didn't want to get swept. I definitely didn't want to get swept. Not on their home court. Hearing their fans talk trash all day. So, I think we came out and we competed at a high level today."

Anthony Edwards elicited comparisons to the Chicago Bulls legend earlier in this year's playoffs. His production subsequently dropped off during the West finals' first three contests. However, in Game 4, the two-time All-Star once again showed why many view him as the league's future face.

Luka Doncic takes responsibility for Mavericks' Game 4 loss after being outplayed by Anthony Edwards

While Anthony Edwards thrived in Game 4, Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic had a rare off shooting night. Despite finishing with a team-high 28 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, he shot only 33.3%, getting outplayed by Edwards down the stretch.

Afterward, Doncic took responsibility for Dallas' home letdown, citing his lack of energy in the close-out game.

“That game's on me. Just didn't give enough energy,” Doncic said. “They won one game. We've just got to focus on the next one.”

Doncic and Co. will look to regroup and advance to the NBA Finals during Thursday's Game 5 showdown in Minnesota. A finals berth would mark the Mavericks' first since 2011.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves will attempt to continue their comeback and inch closer to becoming the first team in NBA history to overcome a 3-0 series deficit. NBA teams are 0-155 all-time when trailing 3-0 in best-of-seven series. So, they should have a tough task ahead of them despite heading home.

