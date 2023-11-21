"I would trade AR over DLo" - Gilbert Arenas thinks LA Lakers should trade Austin Reaves to Chicago for Zach LaVine over D'Angelo Russell

The LA Lakers are looking to add another star in their lineup this season to help them contend for a title. Zach LaVine is the name that pops up the most when discussing trade targets, and former NBA star Gilbert Arenas shared his hot take to improve the team.

LaVine has been in trade talks recently, with teams like the Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors all interested.

While the Lakers (8-6) have depth, they haven't been up and down – starting 3-2, losing three in a row and then winning five of their last six – hinting at a possibility of them eyeing another star.

Arenas shared that he thinks Austin Reaves should be the one that's traded for LaVine. The former Washington Wizards star thinks that keeping D'Angelo Russell would be the perfect move for the Lakers.

"I like AR, but for Zach," Arenas said. "I'll give up AR for Zach. Because at the end of the day, I still have DLo being DLo with Zach and Bron (James) and AD (Anthony Davis). ... I wanna keep DLo because I don't know if AR is aggressive enough to be the point guard."

The Lakers haven't shared their plans regarding Reaves. Although they signed him to a four-year, $56 deal over the summer, their plans could change depending on what they need.

This season, Reaves is averaging 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists. Russell, on the other hand, is putting up 17.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg and 6.2 apg as the team's starting point guard.

The LA Lakers are focusing on getting their players healthy over trading for LaVine

Getting a chance to form a Big Three usually doesn't come around. The LA Lakers have a chance to form a trio of stars if they decide to pursue LaVine. According to Marc Stein, however, the team isn't high on trading for the Chicago Bulls star right now and is making sure their players are in top shape.

"I’m told the Lakers, at present, are focused on internal improvement, hopeful that getting Jarred Vanderbilt (who is ineligible to be traded this season after signing an extension with the Lakers in September) and (Gabe) Vincent back on the floor regularly will give them a meaningful boost," Stein reported.

That could be a better approach for the team this season as it has slowly found its rhythm offensively. Its defense has improved as well and is one of the main reasons the Lakers have started to win again.

According to reports, Chicago won't be willing to trade LaVine until January, giving the Lakers time to think about their approach.

