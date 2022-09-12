“I used to blow his a** up to get free tickets” - Snoop Dogg looks back at his jovial relationship with Shaquille O'Neal during his LA Lakers stint

Los Angeles Lakers star Shaquille O'Neal won three straight titles for the organization. During the big man's stint with LA, Shaq frequently encountered rapper Snoop Dogg. The Doggfather has been attending Lakers games since the 90s. He shared a story about O'Neal during a recent episode of "Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers."

“I used to blow his a** up to get free tickets. 'Shaq it's the Dogg, what's happening?' That's what you hear on the pager. 'It's Snoop Dogg. I need nine tickets,'" Snoop Dogg said.

The rapper and the organization go way back. In 1999, Snoop released the song "Hoop Dreams." Snoop rapped about his NBA fantasy of playing with Shaquille O'Neal and the LA Lakers. Even before the song's release, the rapper was already attending Lakers games.

Attending almost every Lakers game was one thing, but Snoop took being a fan to another level. The rapper found a way to be the biggest Lakers fan out there. In 2009, Snoop Dogg filmed himself getting into his custom Lakers lowrider and declaring himself a "real Lakers fan."

Shaquille O'Neal's dominance with the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers Unveil Shaquille O'Neal Statue

During his rookie season, Shaquille O'Neal immediately impacted the NBA. He was a 7-foot-1 beast who was agile for his position. Aside from his dominance in the paint, the big man was a good playmaker. Not only did Shaq shatter his opponents but the backboards as well.

In the 1996 offseason, Jerry West, the Lakers' general manager, wanted to get back in the championship picture. The Hollywood scene appealed to O'Neal. The Lakers signed him to a deal.

The late Jerry Buss immediately knew that big things were about to happen with O'Neal on the roster:

“He’s Bigger than life. When he walks into rooms he commands all the attention.”

Buss's daughter, Jeanie Buss, shared the same sentiments:

"Shaq was gonna turn the franchise around. Shaq was gonna give us an opportunity to get back to win a championship."

Shaq helped the Lakers win three straight titles with the young Kobe Bryant as his sidekick. After Michael Jordan's second retirement, the Los Angeles Lakers were the team to look out for entering the new millennium. O'Neal led the team to success, winning his only MVP award in 2000.

