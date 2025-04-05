"I used to hate him" - Shaquille O'Neal puts Luka Doncic in rare company with Steph Curry for passing his ultimate ‘hate test’

Former NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal shared his first impressions of Luka Doncic during an episode of his podcast, "The Big Podcast," posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday. O'Neal discussed his initial thoughts on the Slovenian star, placing him in the same league as Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry.

Ad

O'Neal mentioned that Doncic had passed his "hate test," a measure of admiration where he starts out disliking a player but eventually grows to admire them..

"I like Luka, Luka can play," Shaq said. "If you could pass my hate test and then still --

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The former Lakers center revealed that he felt the same way about Curry at first. He wasn’t impressed with the two-time MVP's barrage of 3-pointers and thought he was just "lucky."

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

However, O'Neal eventually learned to respect what the Warriors star could do on the floor, letting go of his initial dislike.

"Steph Curry, I was like, 'That s**t lucky.' He keep doing it, 'That s**t lucky.' Find the point. Alright, this motherf***er can play... I used to hate Luka until I seen him play. I'm like, 'This motherf***ing white boy alright.'"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

O'Neal said only a few things profoundly affect him due to the abundance of talent in the league, but because Doncic and Curry have made the game exciting, they have passed his "hate test."

Also read: Luka Doncic shares honest message after failing to match his standards during Warriors-Lakers clash

ESPN analyst criticizes Luka Doncic's conditioning

Conditioning has often been a target for critics when discussing Luka Doncic. On Thursday, the Lakers suffered a 123-116 defeat at home to the Warriors. Following the game, former NBA player Kendrick Perkins shared his thoughts on Doncic’s conditioning.

Ad

"He's out of shape, he needs to lose weight," Perkins said. "That’s not going to happen no time soon. There's a reasons that Golden State was searching him out defensively and it's gonna continue to happen even when they get into the postseason."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Against the Warriors, Doncic scored 19 points on 35.3% shooting from the field. On the defensive end, Golden State targeted him in certain matchups. After the game, head coach JJ Redick had a short response to the opposing team targeting the 6-foot-6 guard on defense.

Even before arriving in LA, the five-time All-Star had been criticized for his conditioning. After he was traded, his weight became a topic of discussion regarding why he was let go by the Dallas Mavericks.

Also read: Luka Doncic's dismal night heaps 2-word reaction from Moses Moody's mom

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More