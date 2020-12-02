"I’ve always had coaches like that my whole life" - RJ Barrett has no issues with new New York Knicks hire Tom Thibodeau being a hard-driving coach

The New York Knicks will be looking to start things on a positive note in the 2020-21 NBA season after hiring new head coach Tom Thibodeau. He will inherit a young and talented New York Knicks roster that features RJ Barrett, and let's take a look at what the duo had to say in a recent press conference.

Tom Thibodeau content with the New York Knicks' offseason

Having a good offseason is the first step for having a successful campaign, and it's safe to say that the New York Knicks were able to do so this time around. Newly-appointed head coach Tom Thibodeau also believes the same, and he outlined the same in a press conference held today:

“We took advantage of some things that were good for us. We wanted to be disciplined and we were."

Thibodeau continued the presser by sharing his opinion on Obi Toppin, who was acquired by the New York Knicks with the 8th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. When asked about how Toppin could fare in the league, Thibodeau stated the following:

"Offensively, he’s about as ready as a young guy can be coming into the league."

The former Chicago Bulls coach also added that there will opportunities to acquire more talent, with the start of the 2020 NBA season still 20 days away. Thibodeau is a highly respected coach in the league, and the general consensus is that he will be able to improve the current New York Knicks team, which has a lot of talent in its ranks.

Tom Thibodeau was asked about playing young Knicks even if they may not give NYK the best chance to win on a given night. He said game play is an important part of development, but not the only part (practice, G League, film, etc). Said roles will be ‘earned’ & ‘not given’ w/NYK. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 1, 2020

RJ Barrett shares his thoughts on Tom Thibodeau's reputation as a hard-driving coach

New York Knicks v Washington Wizards

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has garnered a reputation of being a demanding coach who makes his players work hard. There are various instances of him pushing Jimmy Butler hard at Chicago Bulls, and Knicks youngster RJ Barrett was asked to share his opinion on Thibodeau being a gritty coach. He said:

"To me, it’s not as hard-driving as everyone says it is. I’ve always had coaches like that my whole life. That’s what I like. To me, it’s being a good coach."

RJ Barrett has played with some stellar coaches in his young career, which includes the likes of Duke University gaffer Mike Krzyzewski. Barrett will now ply his trade for Thibodeau after having a horror spell with his predecessor David Fizdale last season.

Barrett still averaged a respectable stat line of 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game in his rookie season. He will be looking to leap in the 2020-21 season as the primary scorer and playmaker on the New York Knicks.

RJ Barrett says he works out at the same time as Obi Toppin. Early observations: Barrett says Toppin is a hard worker and versatile, looks forward to playing with him. Barrett feels he can work well with a player who has Toppin’s athleticism/offensive skill set. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 1, 2020

