“I’ve been critical of Carmelo and Westbrook and Kyrie for not looking in the mirror” - Colin Cowherd says he didn’t think James Harden had it in him to take a pay cut, says he’s always been a solo act

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden appears to be all in for the upcoming season. After being acquired by Philadelphia at last year's trade deadline, many wondered if Harden would re-sign with the team in the offseason. Harden not only signed an extension, he also took a paycut for the team to be able to add more players.

It was a clear message sent by Harden, as he wants to make a serious championship run for a player who has struggled to win in the playoffs. It's been a cloud over his career.

On "The Herd," analyst Collin Cowherd praised Harden for his recent actions. Cowherd said that he's been critical of players like Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving over the years. He also said he was shocked by Harden's sacrifice.

“I’ve been critical of Carmelo and Westbrook and Kyrie for not looking in the mirror," Cowherd said. "For Harden to not only take a paycut, but to do it immediately ... I did not know and did not think he was capable of it, because he's always been a bit of a solo act. ”

Harden was impressive with the 76ers last year. In 21 games, the guard averaged 21.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 10.5 assists per game.

James Harden looks to make impact with the Philadelphia 76ers next year

Heading into the offseason, the expectation was that star guard James Harden would sign a max extension with the Philadelphia 76ers. Instead, he pivoted and took a pay cut to help the team add additional pieces.

It's a clear sign of faith from Harden that he wants to give his team the best possible chance to contend in the Eastern Conference.

The team acquired De'Anthony Melton in a draft-night trade. Melton gives the 76ers another versatile asset who has been an underrated part of the Memphis Grizzlies over the years.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine Quotes from James Harden on his new two-year, $68 million deal to stay with the Sixers: Quotes from James Harden on his new two-year, $68 million deal to stay with the Sixers: https://t.co/NQtLNiPdhb

From there, the 76ers added important free agents like P.J. Tucker and Danuel House, who played with Harden on the Houston Rockets. The team also added free agent Trevelin Queen, filling out their depth for the upcoming season.

Tucker is an 11-year forward who helped the Milwaukee Bucks to the 2021 title. House is a wing who has played for six seasons. Queen played 10 games as a rookie guard with the Rockets last season. Melton is a four-year guard.

