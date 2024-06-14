"I’ve been fined enough this year" - Rick Carlisle dodges naming Bronny James' landing spots for draft day for comical reason

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle shared his prediction on Bronny James getting drafted but didn't mention his name. The NBA Draft is right around the corner and many have shared their thoughts on where James could land. Most mock drafts have the young prospect at the 55th pick but Carlisle has other thoughts.

People are excited to know which team will get the chance to draft the USC guard. Some believe that the LA Lakers will use their 17th pick to select James early in the first round. Others also think that it'll still be the same team that will select him, only a bit later, with the 55th pick.

Carlisle also shared his prediction on where James could land. But he didn't mention the young prospect's name for a comical reason.

"I’m going to go out on a limb here and predict that he goes quite a bit higher than that," Carlisle said. "I’m not going to say who… I’ve been fine enough this year during the playoffs."

Carlisle talked about Bronny at the 46:05 mark.

During the Pacers' playoff run, Carlisle got in trouble with the league as he was fined $35,000 for publically criticizing the referees. After their loss in Game 2 against the Knicks, he criticized the officiating during his postgame interview.

Lakers interested in Bronny James after pre-draft workout

Footage of Bronny James practicing at the Lakers' facility this week went viral on social media. James put on a decent outing in front of the Lakers and showed what he could do on the court. According to Dan Woike of The LA Times, the organization has become interested in the young guard after the workout.

"James worked out for the Lakers on Thursday, according to people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly. James’ athleticism, defensive potential and shooting at the Chicago draft combine have certainly interested the Lakers, who could help make history by pairing him with his father, LeBron James, should he return to the team in free agency this summer," Woike reported.

The Lakers have two chances to select the younger James in the draft. Drafting him earlier would get most teams away from him but they could lose out on some of the better prospects. If they wait until their 55th pick, there's a chance that other teams might gamble on him.

The ceiling of Bronny is still unknown but having him on an NBA roster could help teams lure his father, LeBron, to join them.

