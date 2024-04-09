“I’ve never slept with any of them besides the one I have a kid with” - Lana Rhoades clears air on her relationship with NBA players

Former adult film actress Lana Rhoades cleared the air about her relationship with an NBA player with whom she shares a child while tackling sensitive topics on "Curious Mike," a podcast hosted by NBA player Michael Porter Jr.

Porter has entered the podcast scene with a different approach. Although he still has had a few episodes dedicated to basketball, the "Curious Mike" podcast tries to tackle general topics. This is what has separated his show as he's interviewed people from Gospel rapper Lecrae to Rhoades.

Porter and Rhoades discussed the dark sides of the adult film industry, while she talked about a misconception that some people have about her.

"I did porn before so people automatically assume that I'm going to like sleep with people or like that I've slept with, like, all the NBA players that I've hung out with," Rhoades said. "I've never slept with any of them besides the one that I have a kid with.

"But none of these guys have gotten upset with me for not sleeping with them no matter, like, what they had bought me or, like, we've gone on trips together. ... We end up having, like, a respectful good, friendship"

There have been rumors that former star Blake Griffin was the father of Rhoades' son, Milo. After some time, the rumors shifted to Bruce Brown as the father. However, the former adult film actress has not shared the name of the player who was involved with her.

Does Lana Rhoades share a child with former NBA star Blake Griffin?

The rumor about Rhoades having a child with Griffin has gone around for some time. Nothing has been confirmed as the only thing that the former pornstar has confirmed is that the baby's father is for was an NBA player. Since then, fans have been curious to find out which player it is.

The X account Buttcrack Sports posted an Instagram story of Rhoades where Milo's photo was included.

"Hey, @blakegriffin23 atleast come visit your child before they ship your a** to China next year," the caption read.

It was later debunked that the original post from Rhoades had no text. Griffin wasn't tagged in the IG story post, which means the rumors about him being the baby's father remain as such. Many are curious to find out about the child's father.

