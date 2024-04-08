Toronto Raptors' Vince Carter tribute logo redesign leaves NBA fans impressed: "Clearly should be their permanent logo"

The Toronto Raptors congratulated Vince Carter for being named one of 13 inductees to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2024. Carter spent the first six and a half seasons of his career with the Raptors. He was one of the most influential figures in basketball's rise in popularity in Canada.

The Raptors called Carter "an icon for the city" on their official X account, while teasing a potential logo to honor one of their greatest players ever. It was the Raptors logo doing Carter's iconic between-the-legs dunk at the 2000 Slam Dunk Contest.

NBA fans on social media noticed that the Vince Carter-inspired logo was beautifully done, which is a fitting tribute to their most iconic player. Despite all the animosity when he left the franchise in 2004, Carter is an important figure in Canadian basketball.

Current NBA stars from up north such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Andrew Wiggins, Jamal Murray and more idolized him growing up. Some fans even thought that the Raptors should permanently change their logo to the one they just posted to honor "Vinsanity."

"This should very clearly just be their logo permanently," @Dread_Botlord wrote.

"This is the Jerry West for the modern generation," @Bow2FalconGod commented.

"That should be our new logo. It feels like they are teasing it for a reason," @190YJ exclaimed.

Raptors fans called for the franchise to give Vince Carter the honor of being the first player to have his jersey retired at the Scotiabank Arena:

"Bring back those jerseys and raise 15 to the rafters," @BlinkyBurner suggested.

"Need a statue of this!!" @PeterLamby wrote.

"Tbh I never wanted us to retire his jersey just bc of how he left, but at this point, the Raptors prob would've been relocated without Vince, Retire #15," @Waitwho.u said.

Vince Carter and the rest of the 2024 Class

As mentioned above, Vince Carter was 13 of the newest inductees of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. It was a well-deserved honor for Carter, who was an eight-time All-Star and former Rookie of the Year. He will go down in history as the greatest dunker the game has ever seen.

Other members of the 2024 Class include the following:

North American Committee

Chauncey Billups (1x NBA champion, 1x NBA Finals MVP, 5x NBA All-Star)

(1x NBA champion, 1x NBA Finals MVP, 5x NBA All-Star) Michael Cooper (5x NBA champion, 1x NBA DPOY, 5x All-Defensive 1st Team, 3x All-Defensive 2nd Team)

(5x NBA champion, 1x NBA DPOY, 5x All-Defensive 1st Team, 3x All-Defensive 2nd Team) Walter Davis (6x All-Star, 1978 ROY)

(6x All-Star, 1978 ROY) Bo Ryan (747 wins as college head coach)

(747 wins as college head coach) Charles Smith (Louisiana's all-time winningest high school head coach)

Women's Committee

Seimone Augustus (4x WNBA champion, 8x WNBA All-Star, 1x WNBA Finals MVP)

Men's Veteran Committee

Dick Barnett (2x NBA champion, 1x NBA All-Star)

Women's Veteran Committee

Harley Redin (Wayland Baptist University head coach from 1948 to 1973)

International Committee

Michele Timms (1x WNBA All-Sar, 5x WNBL champion)

Contributors Committee

Doug Collins (4x NBA All-Star as a player, 442 wins as a coach)

(4x NBA All-Star as a player, 442 wins as a coach) Herb Simon (Owner of Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever)

(Owner of Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever) Jerry West (8x NBA champion as LA Lakers general manager)

