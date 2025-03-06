"I’ve seen a big step from him, maturity-wise" - Pelicans’ Trey Murphy on Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram's departure and more (Exclusive)

As the New Orleans Pelicans have nursed frustration with a missed playoff appearance and overlapping injuries, they have at least overseen a significantly positive development.

Ad

After the Pelicans (17-45) inked Trey Murphy III to a four-year, $112 million extension, he has spent his fourth NBA season in the 2024-25 campaign averaging career-highs in points (21.7), rebounds (5.2), steals (1.2) and minutes played per game (35.6).

After the Pelicans dealt Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors leading into the trade deadline, New Orleans coach Willie Green observed that Murphy has assumed a larger leadership role in “several ways,” including talking more during huddles and handling larger defensive assignments.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“He’s taken the challenge with guarding some of the team’s best players,” Green said. “That’s a growth step for Trey. He’s doing a really good job offensively getting us in sets, creating shots for himself and his teammates. But that’s another growth on the defensive side, guarding the best players, rebounding the ball and then pushing and attacking into transition.”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Murphy spoke to Sportskeeda about his growth and extension, Zion Williamson’s recent breakout performances after an initially challenging season and more.

Ad

The following one-on-one conversation has been edited and condensed.

Trey Murphy Exclusive

What explains your breakout season this year?

Murphy:

“I’m just trying to get better. I’m understanding that I’m still young and have a long career ahead of me. I just want to build good habits and develop my game. That’s been the biggest thing this season, especially with all the injuries and stuff like that. Those are things we can’t control. The biggest things we can control now is just developing my game and finding ways to get better.”

Ad

What have been the good habits that explain your breakout season?

Murphy:

“I think really just playing the right way. When guys go down, people feel like they have to elevate their roles. So they have to shoot more. I feel like, especially the last three weeks, that my assist numbers have been going up. We’re seeing different coverages. My threat to score has been the biggest thing for me.”

Ad

I also read there’s a lot going on with your drive game. What does that look like?

Murphy:

“Really, just focus work. It wasn’t necessarily a bunch of combos and moves and stuff like that. It was more getting by people and keeping the advantage and driving angles as well as different nuances with keeping those angles.”

Ad

What are the nuances?

Murphy:

“I can’t tell you all of it (laughs). But it’s really just simple stuff like using your off arm to keep your advantage. Because they’re not really calling swiped balls and stuff like that, especially when the defender is really aggressive. I’ve seen a lot of coverages where a lot of people are a lot more aggressive with me.”

Ad

The organization showed investment in you with your extension. What does that mean to you?

Murphy:

“It means a lot. Being able to secure generational wealth is great as well as being able to take care of my family. It shows that they believe in me. It means a lot. So it makes me want to continue to work hard and prove them right on their investment.”

Ad

What will it take for you to be an All-Star?

Murphy:

“Win. We got to win. That’s the biggest thing. I feel like if we win and I’m a large contributor to the team, then it’s very possible and feasible.”

How have you seen Zion round into form lately?

Murphy:

“He’s been looking amazing. He’s just been super locked in. He’s been approaching the game really seriously. Also, I think the biggest thing is the defense. He’s been playing a lot better defense these past two or three weeks. It’s been great to see, especially out of a guy that we look at as our leader.”

Ad

It's been a theme throughout his career. But specifically this season, how have you seen him manage the ups and downs with his injuries?

Murphy:

“I think the biggest thing has just been staying even. That’s something that I try to do and try to preach, especially because I’ve dealt with the injury bug, missing games and stuff like that. The biggest thing you can do is stay even and also stay positive. It already happened. If you had an injury, it already happened. You can’t really do much about it. The only thing you can do is get better.”

Ad

Were you encouraged with how he responded after the team sat him out? [The Pelicans suspended Williamson for one game in January after arriving late for a team flight]

Murphy:

“Yeah absolutely. He’s been really good. He’s been really good. I’ve seen a big step from him, maturity-wise. It’s been great to see.”

How so?

Murphy:

“Overall, the biggest thing is that he’s been leading by example. He’s been stepping up defensively and talking. He’s sharing the ball offensively. He’s been a complete player.”

Ad

What has CJ meant to you as a leader?

Murphy:

“CJ is probably the person that I look up to the most when it comes to basketball-related things. When I’m his age, I want to be in the position that he’s in with still being super-efficient and still a pro’s pro and is about his business. He has really shown me a lot about the business on and off the court. I’m very appreciative of him.”

Ad

What are the most notable examples of that?

Murphy:

“With how he carries himself, he’s very about taking care of business and making sure to keep the main thing the main thing.”

I also read he gave some good feedback on how to handle double teams. What has he done?

Murphy:

“Yeah, there are a lot of times he’ll point out different stuff because he’s gotten similar pointers when he was in Portland sometimes. He points out things that he sees and tries to help me with that.”

Ad

What did BI mean to you?

Murphy:

“He was one of my best friends as well. So that’s a big thing. He taught me a lot. From my rookie year, I watched him work out. I saw how a star works out. I thought, ‘If I want to be at his level, that’s what I have to do.’ I have to up my work ethic and intensity, too.”

Ad

How have you adapted your role once BI was traded?

Murphy:

“I really don’t know if my role changed, really, because he hadn’t been playing since December anyways. I’ve gotten more pick-and-rolls. But I think it’s really just taking what the defense gives me and whatever Coach draws up, I try to run that to the best of my ability.”

Ad

How about from a leadership standpoint knowing what BI meant to the team with that?

Murphy:

“I definitely feel like I’ve taken a step vocally as a leader. Guys are telling me that they look to me to lead by example as well as speak to the team and stuff like that. That’s what I’ve been trying to do.”

Ad

What’s been your message?

Murphy:

“Continue to get better and build good habits. That’s the biggest thing. You don’t want to just waste time and waste a season because we still have time and we still have games left. So it’s time to get better and to improve.”

With Dejounte [Murray] and Herb [Jones] having their injuries, what things have you done to try to help them manage all of this?

Ad

Murphy:

“Just continue to be there. That’s what I wanted and needed when I was injured. It was great to be there for the guys. When you’re dealing with your injuries, a lot of times you are away from the team. You feel isolated. So the biggest thing is just continuing to be with them and let them know they’re still part of the team and still your brothers.”

Ad

What were the key things to overcome your first absence with your injury? [Murphy missed a combined 12 games this season to heal a strained right hamstring]

Murphy:

“Just keep playing. You have to understand it takes time for stuff. I’ve been through this before. It was worse my third year when I had my torn meniscus. Coming back from that was harder than a hamstring [injury] so I was all right.”

Ad

What did you draw from your previous experience?

Murphy:

“I think the mentality was that it already happened. So just figure it out. That’s all it is. I wasn’t really tripping too much about a hamstring injury. I knew why it happened. But I just had to move on.”

Even though the season will end to April, what do you think the group needs to do that can carry over into next season?

Ad

Murphy:

“You want to build some momentum. If you put together some good games and good film, you’re able to look at what worked with the people that’s out there and what you implement, Herb and Dejounte and whoever else is on the team next year, it’s something that we can see if this works and if we keep going with this.”

Ad

What did you take away from practicing with the U.S. Select team last summer?

Murphy:

“I wasn’t able to play. But I was still able to see the guys and see how they work. Also, a lot of the stuff is you really appreciate when your peers give you your flowers. From LeBron [James], KD {Kevin Durant] and Book [Devin Booker], all of those guys are telling you about being a good player, it means a lot more than from media people and others.”

Ad

What was their message to you about your game?

Murphy:

“Staying confident and being myself and continuing to develop and get better.”

Mark Medina is an NBA insider for Sportskeeda. Follow him on X, Blue Sky, Instagram, Facebook and Threads.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback