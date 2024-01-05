"I can't wait to be able to see 20/20": Larsa Pippen thrilled as she undergoes vision correction surgery

Larsa Pippen has recently undergone vision correction surgery. After a joyful celebration of the New Year, it's time for her to prioritize her eye health. Sharing the excitement behind being able to see clearly after the surgery, she shared an Instagram story.

In the shared video, she talked about visiting Dr. Shatz from SightTrust Eye Institute, South Florida, and getting her vision corrected.

She said:

"Okay, so I just got to Dr. Shatz’s office and getting ready to have my surgery. I’m super excited, I can’t wait to be able to see 20/20. I will keep you guys posted."

Larsa Pippen at Dr Shatz clinic

Larsa Pippen is currently amidst a bustling schedule, juggling shooting for two major television projects, "The Traitors" and "Real Housewives of Miami" along with her boyfriend Marcus Jordan. The pair, known for their prominence in the realm of reality television and celebrity circles, has captivated audiences with their dynamic relationship.

Larsa was previously known for her participation in "The Real Housewives of Miami," and has now ventured into the competitive terrain of "The Traitors," alongside her partner Marcus Jordan. They will face off among 21 celebrities in the Scottish mansion for a prize of $250,000.

The show would be interesting to watch as in the show, the couple finds themselves immersed in a thrilling setup where trust is sparse and deceit and murder form integral components of the game.

Marcus Jordan spends a special day with Larsa Pippen on Superyacht

Marcus Jordan, son of basketball legend Michael Jordan and the boyfriend of Larsa Pippen, had a joyous outing recently. Celebrating the birthday of Sophia Pippen, the daughter Larsa shares with Michael Jordan's former teammate Scottie Pippen, the couple went aboard a $71,400 superyacht 95 Dominator cruise in Miami.

The opulent $71,400 price tag of the yacht reflects Larsa Pippen's penchant for luxury, as she has been no stranger to indulging in extravagant experiences in the past. This exceptional occasion also saw Larsa and Marcus attending a New Year's Eve party in style.

Larsa was radiant in a stunning seafoam green dress, accessorized with a crystal-covered material and a green Chanel handbag, while Marcus showcased his fashion sense in a dapper dark blue suit with the iconic Jordan brand logo featured prominently.

The 95 Dominator is an impressive 95-foot luxury vessel with a beam of 24 feet and a draft of 6.5 feet. Boasting accommodation for up to eight guests in its four cabins, the yacht also offers exclusive rendezvous scuba diving experiences, making it an idyllic setting for a memorable celebration.