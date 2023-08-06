Brandon Ingram is currently not thinking about the future of the New Orleans Pelicans amid a potential make or break season coming up for Zion Williamson. Instead, he is focused on Team USA's bid to reclaim the FIBA Basketball World Cup gold.

In an interview with Spallone Sports, Ingram said that he wants to be Team USA's main man once they travel to the Philippines for the FIBA Basketball World Cup from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10.

"Personally, I want to be the best player on the floor every time I step on the floor. I know it's a process for me when I start gaining things where I'm gonna check his spots, but over time, you learn each day, and eventually, it comes full circle," Ingram said.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup could be Brandon Ingram's best shot to show that he still has what it takes to be the Pelicans' primary go-to guy amid their gloomy future with Zion Williamson.

Could Zion Williamson be moved out of New Orleans?

Zion Williamson was touted as the best young prospect the NBA had ever seen after LeBron James and just before Victor Wenbanyama.

While Williamson could be beastly once healthy, he has yet to live up to that potential because the injuries keep on coming.

Eventually, it paved the way for Ingram to step up, instantly becoming New Orleans' current superstar.

More surprise players have emerged in the previous years in steals king Jose Alvarado and recently-acquired gunner CJ McCollum.

However, the Pelicans are still waiting for Williamson to explode on a regular basis so they can become potential title contenders.

The question is, will he ever be healthy enough to at play a lot of games, at the very least?

The speculations are Zion Willliamson could be traded out of New Orleans if the injury woes continue or if the team management has seen enough.

Currently, the Pelicans are not looking to trade Williamson yet in the ongoing offseason, so he is very likely to still be in a New Orleans jersey by the start of the new NBA season.

However, don't be surprised if they suddenly agree on a deal to trade Williamson very soon.

