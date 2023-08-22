“I don't want it to be misunderstood” - Former Trail Blazers guard gets brutally honest on Spain’s chances to win FIBA World Cup 2023

The Spanish national basketball team has been a staple in international tournaments with a former Portland Trail Blazer as one of its core players. The veteran star was part of the glory days of the Spanish team, thanks to the contributions made by the Gasol brothers throughout the years.

This year, however, Rudy Fernandez believes that the team won't be as fruitful compared to their past international runs. Recently, the 6-foot-5 guard talked about the ceiling of this year's Spanish team, and it seems to him that it won't be ending its World Cup stint at the top.

"I will be very honest and very transparent," Fernandez said. "I don't want it to be misunderstood, but I don't think we're going to win another World Cup.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We will work for that, of course. Last summer, I didn't see that we were going to win the EuroBasket, either. But it happened like in 2019. The pieces fit together, and ultimately, there are opportunities in sports. And if you can grab them, you have a good chance of winning.

"At the EuroBasket, we saw that nobody gave us as the favorites and that we played better each time. In this World Cup, we need to see what the mistakes are and smooth them out. We are told that we can be among the top five in the World Cup. Well, it's not bad looking at the national teams: France, Germany, Canada, the United States, Slovenia."

Expand Tweet

He still believes that his country will be able to qualify for next year's international games at the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, he doesn't feel confident that it'll end up on top this year.

With the Gasol brothers, Pau and Marc, retired from the national team and Ricky Rubio stepping away from basketball, this year's roster isn't as deep. Still, many aren't writing them off and believe it can surprise other countries.

Expand Tweet

You might also be interested in reading this: Which Mavericks player also played for the Portland Trail Blazers and was a top-10 pick? NBA HoopGrids answers for August 21

How deep can the former Trail Blazers player lead the Spanish team?

Spain has been a feared team during international games since the emergence of top talent that the country has produced. Last year, it was able to win gold at the 2022 EuroBasket games. That was without Pau and Marc, who have been the constant stars of the country.

The team is boasting young talent this year, with the Hernangomez brothers, Santi Aldama, Alex Abrines and Usman Garuba. All of those players have prior NBA experience. This aspect of its lineup shouldn't be overlooked by opponents as it could be their weapon.

Despite not having the usual stars, Spain can still make an impact when the real games start. Additionally, Fernandez had his stint with the Trail Blazers and is a proven motivator for the team.

Also read: Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups is befuddled at Damian Lillard's status- “I don’t know the answer to that"

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)