"I don't want to progress, I want to ascend" - Giannis Antetokounmpo says he likes being coached intensely by Mike Budenholzer

Giannis Antetokounmpo has stated that he likes being coached hard by Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer. The two-time MVP also said he doesn't expect any special treatment from the coach and loves to face the challenges thrown at him.

Giannis scored 40 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Bucks' most recent game. However, his performance did not result in his side getting over the line. The Timberwolves trio of D'Angelo Russell, Karl Anthony-Towns and Anthony Edwards combined for 79 points to lead their team to a 113-108 win.

During the game, coach Budenholzer asked Giannis to be more focused on grabbing the rebound. When asked in the post-game press conference how he felt about being coached in that manner, Giannis said:

"I've talked with Coach Bud a lot in the past and I don't want to be treated any different than the rest of the guys. You know, I want to be coached, I want to get better, I don't want to progress, I want to ascend. I've told him, coach me hard. If I'm not playing well, take me out. If I'm not doing something, call me out on it and I'm taking it. Because I believe if I'm able to take it, in this team anybody is able to take it."

The Milwaukee Bucks have a lot of injury concerns. They started the game against the Timberwolves without a few key players, including Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez. However, the Bucks have shown character and put up some good performances so far this season.

Their next encounter is against the San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee will be hoping to bounce back and get things back on track with a win at home.

Can Giannis Antetokounmpo win his 3rd MVP trophy this season?

Giannis Antetokounmpo has one of the most stacked resumes in the league right now. He has all the top laurels in the NBA at the age of just 26. The Greek Freak also helped the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA championship in 50 years last season.

Despite all that he has achieved in his eight-year NBA career, many still criticize him because of his inability to shoot the ball at times. However, it looks like the Greek Freak is taking that argument away from his critics, as he has come into the new season with a jump shot that looks impressive.

In the five games he has played so far this campaign, Giannis is shooting 52.2% from the field and an improved 35.3% from the three-point arc. This is a massive improvement from last season, where he shot only 30.3% from the three-point range.

Giannis has also been a lot more confident this year in shooting the ball and if this continues, he is certain to make a lot of noise in the league this season. Speaking about the newly developed off-the-dribble jump shot, Giannis Antetokounmpo said:

"I've been shooting off the dribble my whole life, that's the only way I shoot the ball. It feels good, some went in, I missed some. Moving forward, I'm going to make some, I'm going to make some. Just you know keep having confidence, keep shooting it. My team rates want me to shoot it, the coach wants me to shoot it, I want to shoot it at the end of the day."

He added:

"It's kind of getting harder for me to shoot that shot, because they are picking me up above the three-point line, sometimes they are back and have me guessing, which is okay, I'll figure it out. But it's just a shot, sometimes it goes in, sometimes you know, I'm not going to make it."

If the shot continues to work for Giannis, there is no doubt that he will easily torment even the toughest defenses. His focus will be on defending the championship, however, and he will certainly have his eye on the MVP trophy as well.

If he continues putting up similar performances, the Greek Freak certainly has every chance of getting his third MVP trophy.

