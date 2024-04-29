"I don't want that smoke" - Charles Barkley issues on-air apology to Beyonce's mom for Galveston remarks on Pelicans

Charles Barkley has made "Inside The NBA" his main platform to air his wisecracks and jokes. However, some of his banter may trigger some people, including celebrities like Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles.

When Shaquille O'Neal asked where the New Orleans Pelicans should go after a dismal performance in a 106-85 loss to the visiting OKC Thunder, Barkley said:

"Galveston. That dirty ass water. We not gonna send them to Cancun."

Charles Barkley's remarks triggered some people who live or take pride in being from Galveston, Texas, including Tina Knowles. The comments by the former league MVP were put on Knowles's social media account, and she playfully replied on Instagram:

"Chuck we don't play about Galveston Texas ! You better watch it sucker! 😂😂Our water might not be blue, but it is still the beach and we love it! In fact , what you probably don't Know is It's an Island!!"

Knowing that his comments reached and hurt Tina Knowles, Charles Barkley apologized on air, earning the laughs of his colleagues on the set, saying that he doesn't want the huge fan base of Beyonce and Jay-Z going after him.

"Ms Knowles, I don't want that smoke. I don't want the Beyhive and Jay after me," Barkley said.

Charles Barkley roasts Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers for subpar years

The Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers have two of the biggest fan bases in the NBA, with Steph Curry and LeBron James leading their squads.

While the media has been feeding on Warriors and Lakers content in recent years despite their lack of success, Charles Barkley talked about how disappointed he is discussing both teams while they are losing.

"All people kissing up to the Lakers and the Warriors all year, you know where they're gonna run their a** to? The Bahamas!" Barkley said.

The Golden State Warriors had an early exit in the Western Conference play-in tournament after being defeated by the Sacramento Kings. Meanwhile, the LA Lakers are down 3-1 to the Denver Nuggets in their first-round series in the 2024 NBA playoffs.

