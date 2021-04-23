"I wanted that experience of being a Knick"- Julius Randle reveals what led to him joining the New York Knicks and how it feels to be part of a winning team

Julius Randle has dominated the NBA news sphere lately, as he recently became just the 5th player in New York Knicks history to average 30 PPG during a winning streak of 8+ games. The Knicks look headed to the postseason, and it is safe to say that the former LA Lakers forward has played a significant role in their success so far.

Julius Randle feels 'it's a lot of fun' to be a part of the New York Knicks

Toronto Raptors v New York Knicks

New York Knicks star Julius Randle recently made an appearance on ESPN's NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski's podcast. Randle was asked how he felt about being a part of the organization while they are winning, to which he replied:

“It’s a lot of fun man, I’m not gonna lie, it’s a lot of fun."

Julius Randle continued, sharing why he decided to join the New York Knicks two years back.

“Two years ago, two summers ago when I signed up to play for the Knicks, I had other choices and stuff, but for me, I wanted that experience [of being a Knick in New York]."

Julius Randle then revealed how head coach Tom Thibodeau has made a major impact on both the team's and his individual performances.

"A lot of things in the league are about situation, about opportunity, about all that type of stuff, and all this stuff for me kind of came together as far as coaching, opportunity, the team and what everybody else is doing, how we believe in each other, how Thibs [Tom Thibodeau] has everybody buying in, so it’s great, man.”

Julius Randle made his first All-Star appearance this season, getting selected for one of the reserve forward spots. He has put up an impressive 24 points, 10.5 rebounds and 6 assists on an incredible 46-41-80 shooting splits, while racking up a steal every game. He is getting shouts for an All-NBA berth, and if he continues to play like he is at the moment, it won't be a surprise to see him make it.

The New York Knicks are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, only behind heavyweights 76ers, Nets and the Bucks. They have a 33-27 record, and if they manage to hold on to the fourth spot, they might get a favorable matchup in the playoffs.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau has instilled a winning culture in this relatively young New York Knicks team, and it will be intriguing to watch its development as the season progresses. Julius Randle has played a pivotal role in their ascent, and the franchise will be hoping that he is able to replicate similar form in the postseason if they reach that stage.

