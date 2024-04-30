"I was wearing his jersey": Jamal Murray honored to square off against childhood hero LeBron James 

Denver Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray ended the LA Lakers' season on Monday, hitting a game-winning jumper in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. Following Denver's thrilling 108-106 win to secure its 4-1 series victory, Murray paid respect to Lakers superstar forward LeBron James.

Despite playing through a strained left calf, Murray finished with a game-high 32 points, seven assists and five 3-pointers on 46.4% shooting. He also made a series of clutch baskets, including converting a poster dunk over James to break a 95-95 tie with 4:12 remaining.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 27-year-old's sensational performance culminated with him nailing a running jumper to put Denver up 108-106 with 3.6 seconds to go. LA had no timeouts left, resulting in forward Taurean Prince attempting a contested halfcourt heave at the buzzer, which was well off the mark.

Expand Tweet

After the Nuggets staved off the Lakers, Murray praised James, who led LA with 30 points, nine rebounds, 11 assists and four steals on 52.4% shooting.

Murray highlighted how honored he was to have another playoff duel against one of his childhood heroes.

"I remember when I was a little kid and he was playing against Orlando when he was in Cleveland, and I was wearing his jersey," Murray said. "... He's been one of my favorite players for a [long] time, and it's just a pleasure to go against him."

Expand Tweet

With Monday's Game 5 victory, Murray's Nuggets have eliminated James' Lakers in back-to-back postseasons. However, this year's series will likely be especially memorable for Murray considering the dramatic fashion in which he closed out his childhood idol.

Also Read: "I don't know if we'd win if I don't play" - Nuggets hero Jamal Murray keeps it real with Michael Malone after Game 5 win

Jamal Murray on overcoming calf injury to eliminate LeBron James and Lakers from playoffs

Jamal Murray's clutch Game 5 performance nearly never came to fruition, as he noted that Denver's medical staff tried to rule him out pregame. However, according to Murray, he risked playing through his calf injury, as he couldn't pass up a chance to advance to the Western Conference semifinals.

“I came in a little earlier today to see if I was going to be able to go, and I felt like I could, and they just didn't want me to risk it,” Murray said. "They told me no. And I didn't say no. I didn't want to leave my teammates out there."

Jamal Murray and Co. will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Round 2, who boast the NBA's No. 1 regular-season defensive rating (108.4). The Timberwolves are coming off a first-round series sweep of the Phoenix Suns. So, they project to be another formidable foe for the Nuggets.

Also Read: "THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING": Lakers fans presumably accept LeBron James' future with franchise

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback