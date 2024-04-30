"THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING": Lakers fans presumably accept LeBron James' future with franchise

LeBron James and the LA Lakers fell 108-106 in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets on Monday. With the defeat, LA lost the series 4-1, suffering an early playoff exit, leading Lakers fans to speculate about James' future. Some even appeared to accept the possibility of the superstar forward's imminent departure from LA.

James has played six seasons with the Lakers since joining the franchise in 2018 free agency. While LA hasn't won a championship since 2020, the four-time MVP has guided the Lakers to the playoffs in four of the last five seasons. Meanwhile, he has maintained All-NBA-level production despite being 39 years old.

Over five 2024 playoff games, James averaged 27.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 2.4 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.0 3-pointers per game on 56.6% shooting.

James has a $51.4 million player option for next season that he can decline to become a free agent this offseason. His desire to play with his son, Bronny James, who recently declared for the 2024 NBA draft, has been well documented. So, if Bronny is drafted, the 20-time All-Star could join the team that picks his son.

Additionally, James could jump ship to an organization he feels is better equipped to help him win his fifth NBA title. There's also the outside chance he calls it quits after 21 seasons.

On Monday, Lakers fans seemingly prepared themselves for one of those possibilities becoming reality. After LA's Game 5 defeat, many took to X/Twitter to thank James for his accomplishments with the Lakers.

"THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING," @LakersLead said.

"The GOAT," @theonlyone_05 said.

"Mad respect," @Simples26 said.

"I’m pouring honey on you, GOAT," @houdinislatt said.

"[I] don’t know if Bron is going back to the Lakers, but if he isn’t, it was nice being a Lakers fan for the last six years. Good luck to ya," @Dariel590069 said.

Amid Lakers fans' appreciation, LeBron James reluctant to discuss future with LA

During his Game 5 postgame press conference, LeBron James was asked about the possibility of Monday's contest being his last as a Laker. The four-time NBA champion declined to answer the question, fueling speculation about his potential departure from LA.

“Uh, I’m not going to answer that," James said with a smile.

James is known to be cryptic regarding his plans, typically signing short-term contracts and hinting at his dissatisfaction. Many have speculated that he does so to put pressure on his teams' front offices to make the roster moves he desires.

It remains to be seen if James will use the threat of leaving in free agency as leverage against LA this summer. However, as of now, there appears to be a legitimate possibility that he could be on a new team next season.

