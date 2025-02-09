"I wish it could be different" - Pelicans' $197 million star shares first thoughts on Brandon Ingram-Raptors trade

Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson's nearly six-year partnership ended on Tuesday. After months of rumors, the New Orleans Pelicans traded Ingram to the Toronto Raptors. In exchange, New Orleans received Bruce Brown Jr., Kelly Olynyk, a first-round pick, and a second-round pick.

On Saturday, Zanos, who signed a five-year, $197.2 million in 2022 with the Pelicans, opened up about the trade:

"He's somebody that's been here with me since Day One, all the ups and downs with the Pels. I wish it could be different. I think it was just at a point where he felt like he had to do what was best for him. As his friend, all I could do is support that."

The Pelicans acquired Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and three first-round picks in 2019 after trading Anthony Davis to the LA Lakers. Of the trio, Ingram stayed the longest.

BI and Zion Williamson, the No. 1 pick in 2019, became the pillars of the Pelicans during their years together. When Williamson sat out games due to multiple injuries, it was his former fellow Duke standout who carried the team.

The beginning of the end of Ingram’s stay with the Pelicans started last year when he reportedly turned down a $50 million per year extension. When the team and the former All-Star could not agree on the figures, a trade was imminent. The Pelicans risked losing Ingram, who becomes an unrestricted free agent next season, for nothing.

Brandon Ingram’s value wasn’t at its highest as he is dealing with an ankle injury that has limited him to 18 games this season. The Toronto Raptors’ offer was likely the best the New Orleans Pelicans could get before the trade deadline.

Zion Williamson could not help Brandon Ingram in the playoffs

The promise that Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram carried when they arrived in 2019 never fully took off. Williamson played in 184 out of 410 games during the first five years of their partnership. Foot and hamstring injuries and fitness issues consistently kept Williamson off the court.

In 2022, Ingram carried the New Orleans Pelicans to the playoffs. "Zanos" could only cheer for the team as the Pelicans gave the top-seeded Phoenix Suns a tough fight before losing 4-2.

Two years later, the lanky forward was again at the helm of the Pelicans’ playoff contention. They were sent home 4-0 by the OKC Thunder, who had little trouble eliminating them. Again, Williamson was in street clothes throughout the series.

Last year, the Pelicans were in the play-in tournament and were poised for their first playoff run with Zion Williamson available. A hamstring injury ended their hopes as Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas could not carry the Pelicans to the postseason.

