"I wish you could just poll the Jordans, the Magics and the Larrys" - Shannon Sharpe calls Kevin Durant’s trade request "an all-time weak sauce move"

Kevin Durant remains the biggest superstar on the trade market as the Brooklyn Nets have been unable to move him yet. KD will reportedly meet with Nets team owner Joe Tsai about that trade request this week.

KD’s desire to be moved out of the Barclays Center has garnered criticism from many in the NBA. Shaquille O’Neal was the latest big-name personality to take a hit at KD, saying he just wants to win the easy way.

Analyst Shannon Sharpe, on "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," wholeheartedly agreed with Shaq’s take and continued his criticism of the Nets forward:

“Your talent is undeniable. We would never ever question just how great you are, KD. But, boy, this is an all-time weak sauce move! And everybody know it. I wish you could just poll the Jordans, the Magics and the Larrys and those historically great players and see what they think about KD on this one.”

Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson were all franchise players who carried their teams to basketball glory. They kept working with their teams until they were able to bring at least one NBA title to their franchises.

Over the years, Jordan and Johnson have made it clear that they wouldn’t jump to another rival team to win an NBA championship. Shaquille O’Neal has also repeatedly sung the same refrain.

Shannon Sharpe said:

“I 1,000% agree with Shaquille O’Neal. Kevin Durant, you built this. This was your opportunity. You wanted to show that you were more than Golden State and that you can win without them. Now, all I know is they got one without you, and you trying to get somewhere where you get an easy one.

"Go team with Book and CP3 or Bam and Jimmy Butler. No, no, no, no! Stay right there where you at. Make that work!”

The three-time Super Bowl winner was particularly irked when Kevin Durant named the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns as preferred destinations. Both teams were the No. 1 seeds entering last season's playoffs.

KD also reportedly wants to move to any of those teams if they keep stars such as Devin Booker and Chris Paul with the Suns. Ditto with the Heat as long as Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler are there.

Skip Bayless pushes back on Shaq’s criticism of Kevin Durant

KD's decision to play with Kyrie Irving hasn't turned out well for the former MVP. [Photo: NBA.com]

Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe’s co-host, took the opposite direction regarding O’Neal’s criticism of Durant. This wasn’t the first time the veteran sports talk show anchor has defended KD over the last few months.

Bayless said:

"I don't believe Kevin Durant put this house together at all. He is more of a follower than a leader. He made one huge mistake in his career following the wrong leader in Kyrie."

It’s quite hard for Durant's teammates to not look at the former MVP as their leader. Kyrie Irving may have the stronger personality, but KD’s basketball resume is impeccable. His teammates would likely rather pin their hopes on Durant’s credentials than on Irving’s.

