"I wonder" - LeBron James befuddled after hearing his name during Buffalo Bills cadence vs Jaguars

The NFL season is well underway, and even superstars from other sports, like LeBron James, are watching with great interest. Today's game features a matchup between Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills facing off against Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. This matchup between two promising young quarterbacks is certainly one to watch out for.

The early part of the game belonged to the Jaguars, as they scored 11 points in the first quarter while the Bills were held scoreless. However, during the second quarter, Josh Allen did everything he could to help the team get a touchdown.

Things were looking up for the Bills as they were less than 30 yards away from the endzone with just a little over a minute and a half left before halftime. They had a second down with only three yards to move the chains. Before the ball was snapped, Josh Allen called an audible, yelling, "LeBron James!"

This audible caught the attention of James himself, who even tweeted about it. He made it clear that he was curious about what Allen meant when he yelled out James' name pre-snap.

"I wonder what that 'LeBron James' audible Josh Allen yelled out meant," James wrote.

James' post after Josh Allen's audible (Image via X)

While the play did not result directly in a touchdown, it helped the Bills set up closer to the endzone. The drive eventually concluded with a Stefon Diggs touchdown from Allen to reduce the gap between the two teams to 11-7.

LeBron James picked the Buffalo Bills to win over the Jacksonville Jaguars prior to the start of the match

Before the start of the game, it seemed evident that LeBron James was going to be paying attention to this matchup. He even tweeted about which team he thought would come away with the victory.

In his post on X, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote that he was picking the Bills.

LeBron James is picking the Buffalo Bills over the Jacksonville Jaguars (Image via X)

James' pick is actually understandable if one simply looked at the team's standings. The Jaguars have split their first four games and are going into the game with a 2-2 record. Meanwhile, the Bills have a 3-1 standing and hope to improve further at Jacksonville's expense.

For a while, though, it seemed like the LA Lakers forward's pick would not pan out after Jacksonville dominated most of the first quarter. Fortunately, the Bills were able to get themselves on the scoreboard to narrow the deficit.

Even better, they did so in a play wherein they invoked the name of one of their biggest supporters on an audible.

