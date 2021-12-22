"I wonder if LeBron James would consider demanding a trade back to Cleveland?!" - Kendrick Perkins speculates about the 36-year-old talisman's future after the LA Lakers' constant struggles

LeBron James' LA Lakers crashed to a 90-108 defeat against the Phoenix Suns earlier today. King James' night was made worse by the fact that the 36-year-old rolled his ankle midway through the third quarter.

The injury caused James some initial discomfort, but he continued to play anyway. The defeat to the Suns meant that the Lakers have now lost three games in a row for the second time this season.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral LeBron just rolled his ankle. Hope he’s okay 🙏 LeBron just rolled his ankle. Hope he’s okay 🙏 https://t.co/sMgbgXAk6I

James was by far the best player for the Lakers on Tuesday night versus Phoenix. He had 34 points, seven rebounds and two steals in the contest. He finished with a plus-minus of zero even as the Lakers lost by an overall margin of 18 points.

James single-handedly kept the Lakers in the contest in the first half by scoring 19 points in the first two quarters. Post the half-time break the Phoenix outscored their hosts 54-38 in the second half.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers Spent over half his life in the NBA. And still doing this. Spent over half his life in the NBA. And still doing this. https://t.co/cy07ppJGBZ

Commenting on his former teammate's herculean effort against Phoenix, retired NBA player Kendrick Perkins took to Twitter. He had a surprising advice for James.

Perkins tweet read:

"I wonder if Lebron James would consider demanding a trade back to Cleveland?! I mean the Cavs do have nice squad! Don’t mind me tho and Carry on..."

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins I wonder if Lebron James would consider demanding a trade back to Cleveland?! I mean the Cavs do have nice squad! Don’t mind me tho and Carry on... I wonder if Lebron James would consider demanding a trade back to Cleveland?! I mean the Cavs do have nice squad! Don’t mind me tho and Carry on...

For the record, the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron's former team, currently have a 19-12 record and rank third in the Eastern Conference. They are faring far better than the LA Lakers at the moment.

LeBron James says he has no idea what team Lakers can be

Speaking to the media following the embarrassing loss at home, James gave a candid assessment of his team's current status. When asked if the Lakers could get to the level of the league's best team, the Phoenix Suns. LeBron replied:

"You guys ask me that question after every game. I don't know... We have no idea what this team can be... How can I really assess what we have when we're not whole?"

Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen LeBron, asked if he still thinks this team could (at least in theory) get up to the level of the Suns, says "you guys ask me that question after every game. I don't know... We have no idea what this team can be... How can I really assess what we have when we're not whole?" LeBron, asked if he still thinks this team could (at least in theory) get up to the level of the Suns, says "you guys ask me that question after every game. I don't know... We have no idea what this team can be... How can I really assess what we have when we're not whole?"

His assessment came in the context of the fact that the Lakers are missing several players because they have entered the league's health and safety protocols.

Anthony Davis injured himself a few days ago in the game against Minnesota, adding to the sidelined numbers. He will miss up to four weeks of action due to a sprained MCL in his left knee.

Due to all the injuries to all their players, including James, the Lakers have been unable to field a full-strength roster this season.

